NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Final results for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 10, 2023 10:24 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 is finally done and dusted. The 19th race of the season started at 7 pm ET on Sunday (July 9) and lasted for two hours, 24 minutes, and 17 seconds. The race took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a total of 37 entries.

William Byron, driving the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, clinched his fourth win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The No. 24 has passed post-race inspection. @WilliamByron is your official winner. https://t.co/VKDKa1pPH3

With a major storm reached the area of the 1.54-mile-long track, Byron took the lead from AJ Allmendinger on Lap 167 and stayed out front until an accident in Turn 3 and 4 involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, and Bubba Wallace brought out the caution on Lap 178.

William Byron was still running front when rain arrived and forced NASCAR to halt the race after 185 of the scheduled 260 laps were complete. With severe weather continuing, NASCAR called the race early and declared the #24 driver the winner of Quaker State 400.

Meanwhile, Daniel Suárez finished runner-up, followed by A. J. Allmendinger, Michael McDowell, and Kyle Busch in the top five. Brad Keselowski, J. J. Yeley, Justin Haley, Ryan Blaney, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. completed the top 10.

Cup race results from Atlanta: https://t.co/ps8uOQEk2F

The Quaker State 400 saw 18 lead changes among 12 different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Quaker State 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  3. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  4. #34 - Michael McDowell
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  8. #31 - Justin Haley
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  11. #43 - Erik Jones
  12. #2 - Austin Cindric
  13. #9 - Chase Elliott
  14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  17. #22 - Joey Logano
  18. #10 - Aric Almirola
  19. #77 - Ty Dillon
  20. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  23. #20 - Christopher Bell
  24. #41 - Ryan Preece
  25. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  26. #48 - Alex Bowman
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #21 - Harrison Burton
  29. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  30. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  31. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #51 - Cole Custer (i)
  33. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  35. #1 - Ross Chastain
  36. #5 - Kyle Larson
  37. #62 - Austin Hill (i)

Catch the Cup Series teams and drivers next at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the 20th race of the season on July 16.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...