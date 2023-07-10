NASCAR 2023: Final results for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 is finally done and dusted. The 19th race of the season started at 7 pm ET on Sunday (July 9) and lasted for two hours, 24 minutes, and 17 seconds. The race took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a total of 37 entries.

William Byron, driving the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, clinched his fourth win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

With a major storm reached the area of the 1.54-mile-long track, Byron took the lead from AJ Allmendinger on Lap 167 and stayed out front until an accident in Turn 3 and 4 involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, and Bubba Wallace brought out the caution on Lap 178.

William Byron was still running front when rain arrived and forced NASCAR to halt the race after 185 of the scheduled 260 laps were complete. With severe weather continuing, NASCAR called the race early and declared the #24 driver the winner of Quaker State 400.

Meanwhile, Daniel Suárez finished runner-up, followed by A. J. Allmendinger, Michael McDowell, and Kyle Busch in the top five. Brad Keselowski, J. J. Yeley, Justin Haley, Ryan Blaney, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. completed the top 10.

The Quaker State 400 saw 18 lead changes among 12 different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Quaker State 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#24 - William Byron #99 - Daniel Suárez #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #34 - Michael McDowell #8 - Kyle Busch #6 - Brad Keselowski #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #31 - Justin Haley #12 - Ryan Blaney #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #43 - Erik Jones #2 - Austin Cindric #9 - Chase Elliott #11 - Denny Hamlin #17 - Chris Buescher #38 - Todd Gilliland #22 - Joey Logano #10 - Aric Almirola #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #3 - Austin Dillon #14 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #41 - Ryan Preece #23 - Bubba Wallace #48 - Alex Bowman #45 - Tyler Reddick #21 - Harrison Burton #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #4 - Kevin Harvick #7 - Corey LaJoie #51 - Cole Custer (i) #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #1 - Ross Chastain #5 - Kyle Larson #62 - Austin Hill (i)

Catch the Cup Series teams and drivers next at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the 20th race of the season on July 16.

