NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series events. The venue will host the 19th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (July 9).

This weekend, the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval shaped speedway will host the Quaker State 400 for the 54th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 260 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Alsco Uniforms 250 (at Atlanta): High 92°, Low 71°, PM Showers and Thunderstorms, W 5-10 mph, and 33% chance of rain.

O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 (at Mid-Ohio): High 75°, Low 67°, Showers and Thunderstorms, NNE 5-10 mph, and 35% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Quaker State 400 (at Atlanta): High 90°, Low 72°, Showers and Thunderstorms, W 5-10 mph, 18 mph, and 33-55% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Quaker State 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #62 - Austin Hill #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9 at 7 pm ET on USA Network and PRN.

