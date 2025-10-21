Joe Gibbs gives a clear response on being asked about a 10-year deal for Chase Briscoe: “Shouldn’t have brought that up”

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe recently won the YeallaWood 500 held at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 19. Following that, the Cup Series team owner, Joe Gibbs, appeared in a press conference and gave a crystal clear response to being asked about signing a ten-year deal with the #19 Toyota Camry XSE driver.

Briscoe moved to JGR after Stewart-Haas Racing ceased its operation after wrapping up the 2024 Cup Series season. Since then, the Indiana native has proven to be a great replacement for the 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. in the Bass Pro Shops-sponsored ride. He logged seven poles, 15 top fives, and 19 top tens this season.

Following the #19 Toyota driver's remarkable success, Joe Gibbs was suggested to sign a ten-year contract with Chase Briscoe. Reflecting on that, Gibbs gave a clear reply:

"You shouldn't have brought that up. Okay? Do not suggest 10-year contracts (laughter). I think right now he can get anything he wants. I'll put it that way."

Continuing further, James Small added:

"You have to keep him on the edge. You got to keep him hungry."

The team owner concluded:

"Anyway, look, I think when you see something like this, James and Chase, you just say to yourself, This is hard to do, so ride this. This is what we want to do going forward for a long time. I'll just put it that way."

Chase Briscoe finished the 2024 season in P14 with Stewart-Haas Racing, securing a single win in 36 starts. However, after transitioning to Joe Gibbs Racing, Briscoe has secured three wins along with a spot in the Championship Four race for the first time in his career.

"Can't thank Ty enough": Chase Briscoe opened up about his teammate's help in securing the Talladega win

Ty Gibbs has significantly improved since his last run-in with Denny Hamlin and put up a selfless act for Chase Briscoe at Talladega Superspeedway. Gibbs' move helped his JGR teammate land his maiden spot in the Phoenix Finale race.

Briscoe qualified second for the YellaWood 500 and won stage two of the race. However, during the overtime restart, Hendrick Motorsports drivers were leading the race. But Kyle Larson fell short on gas and broke the flow of the race, handing 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace the lead.

Following that, Chase Briscoe got a chance to be back in the lead and took it. Ty Gibbs helped his JGR teammate to take the lead and pushed Wallace, giving Briscoe a window to get in the front of the pack. Reflecting on the same, the #19 driver praised Gibbs and stated:

"[Ty Gibbs] was the whole reason I won the race. He was extremely committed from the get-go, really did a good job of keeping up tight so to Bubba so I could keep pushing him along. And then when I made my move, he went with me, selfless in the fact of going for his first win, easily tried something different, pushed me, incredible team effort. Can't thank Ty [Gibbs] enough."

Chase Briscoe became the second driver alongside his teammate Denny Hamlin to secure a spot in the Championship Four race. Additionally, their JGR teammate Christopher Bell leads the Cup Series playoff points table with a 37-point buffer over the cutoff line.

