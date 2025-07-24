Joe Gibbs’ grandson Ty shares his “main focus” amidst the high-stakes clash with Ty Dillon at Indy 

Joe Gibbs' grandson, Ty Gibbs, has become the center of attention after qualifying for the Champions Round of the In-Season Challenge. The #54 Toyota driver is set to face off against Ty Dillon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, he's more focused on winning the crown jewel event than the $1 million payout.Gibbs struggled to find his footing when the season began and drew a sharp contrast from his race-winning teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing. However, the 22-year-old has often bounced back with regular starts among the top 10.Meanwhile, Dillon has managed to sneak by with consistent top-20 finishes in the last four rounds, with his top-10 at EchoPark Speedway marking his best result this season. Nonetheless, Gibbs remains the clear favourite among the two drivers, ranking 14 spots above Dillon in the driver's standings.As they go head-to-head at the Brickyard 400, Gibbs spoke to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and shared his true intentions for the event.&quot;I think our main focus is to go win Indy, then kiss the bricks and then the million bucks can come after that. But very blessed to be in this position,&quot; Gibbs said.In his part, Dillon had this to say about sharing the spotlight (via GPFans.com):&quot;What this in-season tournament has done — usually all the focus is on who’s going to make the last spot in the (playoffs) and who’s winning the race. That’s all the TV shows and media usually talk about. But now that the focus has shifted – racing Atlanta (in Round 1) gave us an opportunity to get this far – people are seeing that there are more interesting things going on in the sport.&quot; Ty Gibbs is the only Joe Gibbs Racing driver without a playoff spot. He's currently 52 points below the playoff cutline, and with five races left in the regular season, a win at Indianapolis would finally propel him into the postseason.Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin reveals his pick for the In-Season ChallengeJoe Gibbs Racing ace Denny Hamlin recently chose his pick for NASCAR's $1 million In-Season Challenge winner. After winning at Dover Motor Speedway, the #11 driver looked at the results and tipped Gibbs as the one to beat.&quot;Yeah yeah, I'm all Ty now. I wasn't this week, but it looks like be knocked out Tyler, so let's go Ty Gibbs,&quot; he said.Denny Hamlin shares his take on the final In-Season Challenge matchup. Source: @Instagram/brracingTy Gibbs has fared better than Ty Dillon in 12 races this season, but the latter placed ahead of Gibbs in their 2024 bout at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, with JGR's race-winning machinery by his side, Gibbs is poised to win the Champions Round on Sunday, July 27.Fans can watch the race unfold on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET, or listen to radio updates via SiriusXM, Channel 90.