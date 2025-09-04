Joe Gibbs hints Chase Briscoe’s first season proves JGR may have found its next cornerstone driver

Joe Gibbs, the owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, recently signaled that Chase Briscoe’s impressive first season with the organization may mark the arrival of their next cornerstone driver. Briscoe has had a breakout season with JGR so far, including his recent playoff win at Darlington that has locked his spot in the next round of the 2025 playoffs.Chase Briscoe took over the #19 car from former NASCAR Cup Series Champion Martin Truex Jr., who announced his retirement last year. Since joining JGR in 2025, the Indiana native has delivered standout performances and shown speed, and his ability to challenge for wins has positioned him as a potential future JGR cornerstone.Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Joe Gibbs reflected on Briscoe’s first season with the team and praised the fast-developing chemistry between Briscoe and crew chief James Small. Gibbs believes that if the #19 driver can sustain this level of performance in the longer term, it could turn into something special for the organization.“I think for all of us who been in sport to see kind of what has happened with James and Chase their chemistry in a very short period of time, that's what I gosh. This is exciting because if we always talk about speed, if there's one thing the #19 has is speed, they've been, you know. I think, six poles, more top fives and our starting average for us is first that car has showed speed. Now if we can keep that going then I think we got something that could make our time with Bass Pro Shops and our sport something special for the #19 car going forward.” Gibb said.In his first season driving the #19 JGR Bass Pro Shops Toyota, the 30-year-old driver has earned two wins, six poles, 11 top-fives, and 13 top-10 finishes and led 628 laps, with an average finish of 13.2 in 27 races so far. With last weekend’s Darlington victory, he locked his Round of 12 playoff spot and moved to the top spot in the championship standings.Joe Gibbs reveals how Chase Briscoe landed in the #19 JGR’s scheme of thingsSince Martin Truex Jr. announced his retirement, JGR was looking for something special. The #19 team, long one of the organization’s heavy hitters, needed not just a replacement but a driver capable of sustaining its championship pedigree.Chase Briscoe, who many saw as a gamble after his inconsistent years at Stewart-Haas Racing, has silenced trolls with a breakout campaign that has him not only contending but also leading championship standings.Further in the interview, Gibbs revealed how Briscoe replaced veteran Truex Jr. and said:“When we were talking about who's going to replace Martin and when it came down to we kind of felt like Chase. Was the person we wanted to go with and he fits perfectly with bass pros. So that's always a big deal. He's a hunter and fisherman.”Now in a championship-caliber car and with a Round of 12 spot, Chase Briscoe will look to continue the momentum to reach his first career Cup Series finale at Phoenix.