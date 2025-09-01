NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

A total of 27 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe became the latest winner of the season after winning the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, August 3. Briscoe led a race-high 309 laps and held off a furious Tyler Reddick in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.With the win, Briscoe locked his Round of 12 playoff spot and gained 60 points. He moved to the top position in the Cup Series playoff points table with 2070 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Darlington, Tyler Reddick gained 53 points and is up to fourth with 2059 points.After a P19 finish at Darlington, Kyle Larson gained 30 points and dropped to third from the top position in the points table with 2062 points.Denny Hamlin, who started on pole, failed to utilize the advantage and ended up finishing seventh. He gained 38 points and moved to second place in the points table with 2067 points. HMS driverJoey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 20th and gained 17 points. He moved to 13th in the points table with 2024 points.Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 27th points race of the 2025 season:Drivers – PointsChase Briscoe - 2070Denny Hamlin - 2067Kyle Larson - 2062Tyler Reddick - 2059William Byron - 2049Bubba Wallace - 2049Ryan Blaney - 2046Ross Chastain - 2045Austin Cindric - 2036Christopher Bell - 2035Chase Elliott - 2033Shane Van Gisbergen - 2027Joey Logano - 2024Austin Dillon - 2019Josh Berry - 2008Alex Bowman - 2008Chris Buescher - 682Ryan Preece - 643Kyle Busch - 570Ty Gibbs - 558AJ Allmendinger - 554Erik Jones - 546Brad Keselowski - 537John H. Nemechek - 524Carson Hocevar - 519Michael McDowell - 514Daniel Suárez - 480Zane Smith - 471Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 443Justin Haley - 439Todd Gilliland - 429Ty Dillon - 390Cole Custer - 353Noah Gragson - 333Riley Herbst - 303Cody Ware - 186Katherine Legge - 57Jimmie Johnson - 35Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the World Wide Technology Raceway on September 7.