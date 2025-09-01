  • NASCAR
  NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 01, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 (Source: Getty Images)

A total of 27 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe became the latest winner of the season after winning the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, August 3. Briscoe led a race-high 309 laps and held off a furious Tyler Reddick in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Briscoe locked his Round of 12 playoff spot and gained 60 points. He moved to the top position in the Cup Series playoff points table with 2070 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Darlington, Tyler Reddick gained 53 points and is up to fourth with 2059 points.

After a P19 finish at Darlington, Kyle Larson gained 30 points and dropped to third from the top position in the points table with 2062 points.

Denny Hamlin, who started on pole, failed to utilize the advantage and ended up finishing seventh. He gained 38 points and moved to second place in the points table with 2067 points. HMS driver

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 20th and gained 17 points. He moved to 13th in the points table with 2024 points.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 27th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. Chase Briscoe - 2070
  2. Denny Hamlin - 2067
  3. Kyle Larson - 2062
  4. Tyler Reddick - 2059
  5. William Byron - 2049
  6. Bubba Wallace - 2049
  7. Ryan Blaney - 2046
  8. Ross Chastain - 2045
  9. Austin Cindric - 2036
  10. Christopher Bell - 2035
  11. Chase Elliott - 2033
  12. Shane Van Gisbergen - 2027
  13. Joey Logano - 2024
  14. Austin Dillon - 2019
  15. Josh Berry - 2008
  16. Alex Bowman - 2008
  17. Chris Buescher - 682
  18. Ryan Preece - 643
  19. Kyle Busch - 570
  20. Ty Gibbs - 558
  21. AJ Allmendinger - 554
  22. Erik Jones - 546
  23. Brad Keselowski - 537
  24. John H. Nemechek - 524
  25. Carson Hocevar - 519
  26. Michael McDowell - 514
  27. Daniel Suárez - 480
  28. Zane Smith - 471
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 443
  30. Justin Haley - 439
  31. Todd Gilliland - 429
  32. Ty Dillon - 390
  33. Cole Custer - 353
  34. Noah Gragson - 333
  35. Riley Herbst - 303
  36. Cody Ware - 186
  37. Katherine Legge - 57
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 35

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the World Wide Technology Raceway on September 7.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
