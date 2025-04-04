Joe Gibbs' jackman breaks down viral new pit stop technique making waves across NASCAR

Joe Gibbs Racing's jackman Joel Bouagnon recently revealed his new and more efficient tire changing technique. It has gained quite some attention on social media after the team was spotted using it and saving time during the stop.
NASCAR witnesses a separate race within the pitlane during events as teams rush out their drivers to have the most efficient stops in the least amount of time possible. This helps the drivers to have an advantage over their competitors who battle them on the grid closely. Joe Gibbs Racing's pit stops recently gained some attention on social media after fans spotted their jackman using quite an interesting technique whilst running around the car to change tires.
Joel Bouagnon explained the technique on the team's social media account. He could be seen running around the car after switching the tire on the right side and then spinning the jack around his back whilst he made his way to the other side of the car, potentially saving some crucial time.
"Alright, so this year we switched around and run around a little bit. After hanging the right front, reach back on our left, drop it, spin it around our back. You want to stay as tight to the car as you can, while keeping as much speed as you can," Bouagnon explained the technique.
Recently Corey LaJoie also praised a similar maneuver executed by a 23XI Racing pit crew member at the Phoenix Raceway.
Joe Gibbs Racing owner optimistic after strong start to 2025 Cup Series season
Joe Gibbs Racing has had a very positive start to the 2025 Cup Series season. Four of the first seven races ended in victories for the team, with Christopher Bell clinching three of those wins. The most recent race at the Martinsville Speedway saw Denny Hamlin take the chequered flag. He had looked strong throughout the weekend, and his victory marked the second Joe Gibbs Racing driver to make it into the playoffs.
The team's owner, Joe Gibbs sees this as a positive as he prepares for the rest of the season.
"Yeah, it's awesome. Two of our cars in the playoffs, that's great. So off to a good start, see if we can keep going," he said on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
JGR has a strong lineup for this year with the likes of Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin, who have already won races. At the same time, Chase Briscoe has also been rather consistent, pulling off three top-10 finishes so far, but Ty Gibbs seems to be the one with the worst results for the team. His best finish came in Martinsville, as he in 13th place.