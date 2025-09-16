Joe Gibbs Racing becomes the Next Gen powerhouse with a historic milestone after 2025 Bristol night race

Joe Gibbs Racing put up a mammoth effort on Saturday's(September 13) Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, leading 343 laps out of the 500-lap event. According to NASCAR Insights, the feat made JGR the first team to cross 10,000 laps led at the half-mile concrete.JGR's Christopher Bell won the playoff elimination race at Bristol, but he wasn't the most dominant driver of the day. He'd 12 laps during the entirety of the event, while Chase Briscoe ran up front for 127 laps, and Ty Gibbs reigned supreme for 201 laps. Denny Hamlin fell short with a 3-lap lead.The collective effort, however, allowed JGR to beat the likes of Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske to log 10,018 laps in the lead at Bristol. HMS trails close by with 9,786 laps led. On the other hand, as JGR's longest tenured driver, Denny Hamlin has the most laps led within the team, while Christopher Bell comes in at a close second.On Monday, September 15, NASCAR Insights released the stat on X, writing,&quot;After leading 343 laps at Bristol, Joe Gibbs Racing became the first team to lead 10,000 laps in the NextGen era&quot;Joe Gibbs Racing's team owner, Joe Gibbs, shared his thoughts on racing at the 'world's fastest half mile'.“We love this place. I think it's one of the most exciting races of the year. It is just a thrill tonight. I think we have fast cars all the way around, and for Christopher to get the win was great for DeWalt. Just appreciate them, Toyota, all of our partners...just a big deal for us,” he said in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR radioWith Christopher Bell's win, JGR has now swept the Round of 16 in dominant fashion. Chase Briscoe took home the trophy in the playoff opener at Darlington, and Denny Hamlin led a race-high 75-laps to win at Gateway last weekend.Denny Hamlin reflects on Joe Gibbs Racing's chances at PhoenixDespite Joe Gibbs Racing's recent triumphs, Denny Hamlin raised concerns over the team's track record at Phoenix Raceway, the site of NASCAR's 2025 Cup Series finale. Hamlin last won at the track back in 2019, while he finished second to Christopher Bell earlier this season.Notably, Bell is the only JGR driver to win at the track in the Next Gen Era. Chase Briscoe previously won in 2022, but it was during his stint with Stewart-Haas Racing.Reflecting on Joe Gibbs Racing's chances at Phoenix, Hamlin spoke to NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass and said,&quot;I mean, I don't know. It's all about Phoenix, right? That's where they crown the champion. I don't know the last time we won there. So, I don't know. We'll see.&quot; Team Penske were the best car out there during last year's finale at Phoenix. Joey Logano finished ahead of Ryan Blaney and grabbed his third Cup Series title with a 107-lap lead.