Joe Gibbs Racing to honor late co-owner Coy Gibbs with alternate logo 

One of the NASCAR Cup Series' premier teams Joe Gibbs Racing is set to honor the late team owner and Coy Gibbs in unique fashion. The son of owner Coach Gibbs, Coy Gibbs was one of the driving forces within the powerhouse of a team that sees competition in two of NASCAR's top-most nationwide series.

The Charlotte-based racing outfit launched a new logo for the organization during the offseason, without opting to create a buzz around the same. The logo, which is proposed to be used alongside the existing one, was designed by none other than the late Coy Gibbs for use on JGR's motocross team.

JGR's chief commercial officer Eric Schaffer elaborated on how he stumbled on the rather incognito logo for the organization and told TobyChristie.com:

"I saw an old motocross logo, and I found out from David Evans who is one of our salespeople that [the logo] was Coy’s idea. It was a motocross team, and [Coy] was really passionate about it. It was a big deal. I thought it looked cool. I thought it looked different than our traditional logo.”

After working his ladder up the organization and asking for permission to use the logo, Coach Gibbs and the Gibbs family were happy to let Schaffer honor Ty Gibbs' late father.

The alternate logo has only appeared on a few of Joe Gibbs Racing's NASCAR Xfinity Series cars. It is expected to be seen in the Cup Series as well this year.

Former NASCAR champion Bobby Labonte returns to Joe Gibbs Racing

NASCAR Hall of Famer and former Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte is set to return to his old team Joe Gibbs Racing in the role of a brand ambassador. Teaming up with JGR for the consulting role, Labonte is expected to undertake several duties for the organization, one of which entails him being the face of the racing outfit.

Coach Gibbs elaborated on the reunion with Labonte and told Jayski.com:

“Bobby is a big part of our history and success here at JGR. We are excited to have him in this new role consulting across several areas of our operations. He will be a tremendous asset to our partners in sharing his knowledge and passion for racing as well as educating our guests and fans through appearances and on social media.”

The NASCAR Cup Series season will go live from Phoenix Raceway this weekend. It remains to be seen how well Joe Gibbs Racing's four drivers perform during the 2024 Shriners Children's 500 on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.