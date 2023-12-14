Joe Gibbs Racing's full NASCAR Xfinity lineup explored

Joe Gibbs Racing on Wednesday (December 13) announced their driver and crew chief lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024. The four-time championship-winning team will field four Toyota GR Supras, which includes two full-time entries and two with a rotating schedule of part-time drivers.

The 26-year-old Sheldon Creed, who spent the last two Xfinity seasons with Richard Childress Racing has joined hands with Joe Gibbs Racing to drive the #18 Toyota Supra full-time next season.

Creed has scored seven runner-up finishes and has been close to Victory Lane on several occasions this past season. He is still on the hunt for his first Xfinity win.

Sam McCaulay, who has served as the lead race engineer for Denny Hamlin in the Cup Series for the last eight years, will lead Creed from atop the pit box in 2024.

Joining Creed as a full-time driver for JGR next year is Chandler Smith, who returns to Toyota after a year with Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet to drive the #81 Toyota Supra.

Smith finished his rookie season at ninth place in the championship standings. He won his maiden race at Richmond Raceway in April. Jeff Meendering will serve Smith and #18 JGR team’s crew chief for 2024.

In a team release, the EVP NASCAR Xfinity Series/Development at JGR, Steve DeSouza said:

“Over the last couple of months, we’ve been working diligently to put together our 2024 Xfinity program which will include the addition of a fourth team. Our 2024 roster has a great balance of experience, youth, wisdom, and talent.”

“We believe the veteran drivers will continually benchmark our program, complement, and challenge each other, as well as assist our younger drivers to further develop their skill set. We are also excited about our crew chiefs and the teams they have assembled.”

Joe Gibbs Racing’s #19 and #20 entries will have multiple drivers

NASCAR veteran Aric Almirola and John Hunter Nemechek will compete for the majority of the 2024 Xfinity season schedule for the #20 Toyota Supra. The team will be led by Tyler Allen.

John Hunter Nemechek has won seven races for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023 and finished fourth in the championship standings.

Aric Almirola has four wins in Xfinity and will look to win more races with JGR.

Ryan Truex, William Sawalich, Joe Graf Jr., and Taylor Gray will drive part-time in the #19 Toyota Supra. Seth Chavka will serve as a crew chief of the #19 team.