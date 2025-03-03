Joe Gibbs reveals his expectations from the Playoff Committee after its first meeting involving Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing owner Joe Gibbs was recently featured in a press conference held on March 3, 2025. He answered all questions, from strategy to his expectations from the playoff committee, of which his team driver, Christopher Bell, is also a part of.

Joe Gibbs Racing is off to a good start in the 2025 season with Bell's two wins. The #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver was off to a rough start from the Daytona 500 but he switched gears in the Atlanta Motor Speedway race to win it. Bell did the same thing at COTA, and after qualifying 19th, he won his second successive race.

While asking questions to Joe Gibbs, the interviewer mentioned that he talked with Christopher Bell yesterday, and that the latter is on the newly introduced playoff committee. Reflecting upon the same, the reporter asked Gibbs about his expectations from the committee and if he had the chance to talk with Bell.

"I have not, and I've had really very little conversation with anybody there. I do think it's good to study it. What we want to do is try and make sure that we are rewarding the best team for that year, so it's really important that everybody kind of go through that. So I feel good about what everybody is going to come up with," Joe Gibbs stated.

"I haven't been in it. I do think that since we went to this format, if you kind of look back, we have rewarded real good teams every year, but I think it's something to study for sure," he added. (via SpeedwayDigest.com)

Christopher Bell's Atlanta Motor Speedway win was his first win since June last year, and this was possible because of urgent fixes made before the race.

Joe Gibbs opened up about the "urgent" fixes ahead of the Atlanta Motor Speedway race

Joe Gibbs Racing owner Joe Gibbs recently opened up about the urgent changes that helped Christopher Bell start the 2025 season with a win. Gibbs stated that JGR analyzed and found the weakness that kept them from winning races in the 2024 season.

After Bell's first win in the 2025 season at the Ambetter Health 400 race for the first time in eight months, the team owner spoke to the media about the fixes. Gibbs said:

"We made changes. I think many times in pro sports, you analyze your year and where you are, and you know, in our case, we felt like we needed to recognize some things and do things different way."

"Last year, we led a lot of laps, but we didn't win races like we should. So we went to work, moved Chris up (Chris Gabehart, Denny Hamlin's crew chief), kind of redid the 54, and made some other changes," he added.

Last year, JGR drivers led the most laps in the 2024 season, and Christopher Bell alone led 1,145 laps. Despite a dominating performance, none among the four drivers was able to secure a spot in the Championship Four race at Phoenix Raceway.

