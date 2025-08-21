Joe Gibbs star Chase Briscoe makes clear his dream of fielding a World of Outlaws or High Limit team

Chase Briscoe has made it clear that dirt racing remains close to his heart, no matter how far his NASCAR career takes him. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver told fans that his ultimate dream was to field a team in either the World of Outlaws or High Limit Sprint Car Series.Briscoe's roots go back to sprint cars. At just 13, he was racing 410 sprints and scored a win that made him the youngest ever to do so, breaking Jeff Gordon's record. From there, he took every opportunity, applying for the Peak Stock Car Dream Challenge in 2013, making his NASCAR K&amp;N Pro Series West debut the same year, and eventually moving from Indiana to Charlotte to climb the ladder through ARCA and into NASCAR.During a recent fan interaction on X, Briscoe was asked if he would ever field a World of Outlaws or High Limit team. He wrote:&quot;WOULD ABSOLUTELY LOVE TO. Literally my dream. Just have to find the sponsorship for it or find a team that would be willing to allow me to be a part of theirs.&quot;Chase Briscoe has always spoken about sprint cars. When asked earlier about his favorite series to watch outside of NASCAR, he replied:Chase Briscoe @chasebriscoeLINKSprint cars all day long.Briscoe has already dipped into ownership before. His Chase Briscoe Racing outfit has been on and off since his dirt days, and in 2024, the 410 sprint car, numbered #5, ran 35 events with Briscoe sharing driving duties alongside Karter Sarff. But since his move to Joe Gibbs Racing this year, his schedule has become limited again.Chase Briscoe heads into Daytona with playoffs on the lineChase Briscoe (19) before qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500. Source: GettyOn the Cup Series side, Chase Briscoe has been steady in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing. Sitting 8th in the standings with 698 points, he has 10 top-five finishes and owns the best average start in the field at 10.4, thanks to six poles. His Pocono victory earlier this summer locked him into the playoff field.Now, the final test of the regular season comes this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set for August 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET, 160 laps that will decide the last two playoff spots.Daytona, though, has not been kind to Briscoe. In nine career starts at the speedway, his best finish in the night race is 14th. That puts extra weight on this weekend, as he looks to carry momentum into the postseason.