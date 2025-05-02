Joe Gibbs takes a witty dig at Christopher Bell after he revealed he didn’t watch much movies

A new Instagram reel featuring Christopher Bell and Joe Gibbs entertained fans as Bell admitted he doesn’t watch movies or TV. The video captures a casual exchange that highlighted Bell’s laser focus on racing and sports — and Gibbs didn’t miss the chance to tease him for it.

Ad

The clip was shared by Interstate Batteries, a long-time partner of Joe Gibbs Racing. The caption read,

“Speed limits are out - slow limits are in 😂🏎️💨#HotTakes from our sit down with @Cbellracing.”

The video started with a simple question for Christopher Bell: Which movie has he watched more than five times? Bell responded by saying that he doesn’t watch movies or shows and that he only tunes in to sports. Joe Gibbs quickly joked about how boring that must be.

Ad

Trending

When Bell mentioned that he doesn’t spend much time watching anything outside of sports, Gibbs jumped in with a quick punchline, saying,

“Gosh, it must be boring at your house.”

The exchange didn't stop there. Bell named the Dallas Cowboys as his favorite team. That got another quick jab from Gibbs, who quiped,

“That is gonna be on the floor… that will be edited out.”

Ad

Bell then walked it back, saying that in reality his favourite team isn’t the Dallas Cowboys but the Washington Commanders, Joe Gibbs’ NFL franchise. This was the point where the conversation shifted to tires, performance, and speed. When asked about a superpower he would want, Bell picked never having old tires during a race.

Gibbs then shared his love for the experience of racing at full throttle, where there are no traditional limits. To this, Christopher Bell added,

Ad

“You don’t have a speed limit, but you have a slow limit, that’s for sure.”

Ad

As part of his 2025 campaign, Christopher Bell is racing in a fresh Interstate Batteries paint scheme for four races, The Daytona (Feb 16), Las Vegas (Mar 16), Texas (May 4), and Phoenix (Nov 2). The paint scheme has only small changes, like a logo shift behind the car number, but Joe Gibbs Racing and Interstate Batteries are now in their 34th year working together.

Through ten races in the 2025 season, Christopher Bell ranks 5th in the standings, with 307 points. He has three wins, five top-fives, and six top-10 finishes, along with one pole.

Ad

"I would enjoy a new superspeedway rules package" — Christopher Bell shares thoughts on changing how racing works at tracks like Talladega

Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series event at Talladega Superspeedway, Christopher Bell, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, proposed a new rules package for superspeedway tracks. Bell said the current format restricts movement and makes pack racing feel stale. He believes a change in regulations—not just safety improvements—is needed to make racing more competitive on large tracks like Talladega and Daytona. Speaking to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Bell said:

Ad

“I would enjoy a new superspeedway rules package - not just a safety package, but a rules package to try and change up the way that these races are going. But I haven't heard anything about that, and I know that NASCAR's working hard to make sure that the cars are safe.”

Christopher Bell shared how current setups make it hard for drivers to maneuver once the pack forms. He explained that the cars get “so locked down” that even during aggressive racing phases, movement within the field is rare. Pockrass mentioned fuel mileage tactics, and Bell agreed that no driver wants to “run at 50 or 60%” just to manage the pack.

Ad

Christopher Bell also reminded that he had raised similar concerns before the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. While that event turned out better than expected, Bell pointed out a key difference: Atlanta is 1.5 miles, while Daytona and Talladega are much longer and banked differently, resulting in very different racing conditions.

“It's funny—we talked right before Atlanta and I was dogging the rules package, and then Atlanta ended up being a pretty good race,” Bell said. “But just the inherent difference between Atlanta being a mile and a half, and Daytona and Talladega being bigger tracks, the style of racing is very different between the two.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The current rules package for superspeedways includes a 510-horsepower engine, a standard rear diffuser, and a 7-inch spoiler. It’s used on tracks like Daytona, Talladega, and Atlanta because of their high banking and potential for extreme speeds. Tracks like Pocono and Indianapolis are similarly long but don’t use this package due to lower banking, which naturally limits speed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.