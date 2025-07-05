Joey Logano admits: “I have to prove myself every day” despite immense NASCAR success

Joey Logano, the 2024 Cup Series Champion, recently admitted he still feels pressure to prove himself every day. Speaking during an interview posted by Cup Scene on YouTube, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion talked about the burden of expectation and the short memory of motorsport fans.

The comment was delivered during a discussion on his mindset as a top-level driver. Despite a long list of accomplishments, including multiple championships and career wins, Joey Logano made it clear that past success doesn’t guarantee future respect. Joey Logano explained that success in NASCAR doesn’t carry over for long.

“I mean, what you did yesterday is yesterday, right? Tell me what you're going to do tomorrow. That's the important stuff.” he said. [12:00 onwards]

He highlighted that the sport is all about the present. He said so, adding,

“You're only as good as your last race, and it really feels that way a lot of times.”

Logano’s point was simple—no matter how many trophies a driver has, the expectation to deliver never fades. He also admitted that while he’s had a “great career” with “a lot of great accomplishments,” he hasn’t yet achieved everything he set out to do. That hunger to do more is what keeps him going.

“Have I hit all the markers that I set out to hit? No. No, I haven't. So we still got plenty to go out there and want to achieve for sure." Logano said

So far in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Joey Logano has had a mixed run. Through 18 races, he ranks 11th in the driver standings with 445 points. He is behind the leader by 186 points. His season includes 1 win, 4 top-10 finishes, and 2 DNFs. He’s led 358 laps and has an average finish of 17.944.

Joey Logano talks about his ESPY nomination and who he's excited to meet

During a pre-race interview in Chicago, Joey Logano shared his reaction to being nominated for the 2025 ESPY Best Driver Award. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion called it a “cool opportunity,” especially because of the people he might get to meet.

He followed this with the fact that attending the ESPYs would allow him to connect with athletes from other motorsports, including four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen.

The nomination places Logano among an elite group of drivers. Alongside him in the Best Driver category are Oscar Piastri from McLaren F1, Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing, and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou. For Logano, being listed next to such names is an honor in itself. According to a press release, Joey Logano said:

“For somebody that likes watching sports and enjoys that, going to the ESPYS alone is a really cool opportunity – to see everybody and meet a lot of people.”

He added, “You’ve got to take advantage of that opportunity, but being nominated is really cool. I don’t know how many words you can really say to describe it.”

The 2025 ESPY Awards will take place on July 16 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony falls between NASCAR's Sonoma Raceway and Dover Motor Speedway weekends.

If Logano wins, he’ll join a list of previous NASCAR winners that includes legends like Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, and Tony Stewart—all multiple-time recipients.

