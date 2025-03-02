Joey Logano bluntly shuts down Larry McReynolds’ risky caution controversy fix: “It's easy to say when you're not sitting in the race car”

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started controversially with several last-minute caution calls and no calls, with Joey Logano disagreeing with Larry McReynolds' fix. During a press conference at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the Team Penske driver gave his thoughts on McReynolds' fix for the caution controversy.

The situation began with the Duel 2 race at the World Center of Racing, where Austin Cindric was declared the winner because he was leading while the yellow flag was thrown. However, during the Daytona 500 and Atlanta Motor Speedway race, no yellow caution was raised in the last lap. This allowed the cars to finish under the green flag despite some major wrecks.

Larry McReynolds found a solution for the last-lap caution inconsistencies and revealed it on his Monday show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“But to me, one thing that would solve all this — what we've dealt with, what Brad and Lee Spencer dealt with last night, we've dealt with Mike and Pete — the only flag that can end the race is a checkered flag waving," McReynolds said [00:14].

However, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano disagreed with McReynolds and said [00:26 onwards]:

“It's easy to say when you're not sitting in the race car. Doesn't hurt Larry Mac when he gets clobbered, right? Like he's not in there to feel that. It's not his head. It's not his body. I think you got to think safety first, right?

“And it's gotta be No. 1 priority in motorsports and really in anything. You got to be thinking, okay, how do we keep our drivers safe? How do we keep our pit crews safe? Because no one wants to see someone get hurt. I don't want to see anyone get hurt. And NASCAR just has to be consistent on doing that," he added.

Joey Logano didn't have his desired start, finishing the inaugural race, the Daytona 500, in P35. He made contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., resulting in his early exit from the 500-lap race.

NASCAR champion Joey Logano shared his thoughts on his relationship with his team before completing his milestone run

In February 2025, reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano shared his emotions before completing a historic event in his stock car racing career with Team Penske. The #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver completed his 500th run with the team at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and recalled all the precious moments.

Logano has been driving for Team Penske since 2013 and has amassed 68 wins across three series. Among those wins, 34 came in the Cup Series under Team Penske's banner. Additionally, he secured 31 pole positions in the Cup Series, 36 in the Xfinity Series, and two in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Before competing in the Ambetter 400 race, Joey Logano was featured in a video shared by Team Penske. The ace driver reflected on his journey with the team and expressed his emotions about reaching a milestone event.

"The relationships that are built over that amount of time, that to me is really what matters the most. You know, all said and done, at the end of the day, that's what you have: relationships. And the battles that we've all gone through together to get to where we are. Someday down the road, I look forward to being able to talk about those more openly and, you know, without the pressure of wanting to go race the next week, we just actually kind of have time to hang out and talk about stuff more," Logano said.

Logano recovered at the Atlanta Motor Speedway race and secured a solid P12 finish. Additionally, he will be starting the COTA race from 23rd place on the grid.

