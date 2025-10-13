Joey Logano breaks down how Alex Bowman’s decision put his Ford Mustang in a “bad spot” at Las Vegas

Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano was recently featured in a post-race interview with NBC Sports after wrapping the South Point 400 held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday. During the post-race interaction, Logano got candid about Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman's decision that put the #22 Ford Mustang in a "bad spot."

The Team Penske driver had a decent qualifying session and began the race among the top ten drivers on the grid. He qualified ninth for the race with a best time of 29.42 seconds, reaching a top speed of 183.54 mph. He then finished stage one in tenth place and stage two in P9.

During the final stage of the race, Joey Logano's car lost balance. Following that, during the final restart, Logano claimed that Bowman had a choice to go three-wide or push Chase Briscoe on the back straightaway. The HMS driver pushed Briscoe; as a result, Logano lost ground. Recalling the incident, the #22 Ford driver stated (via NBC Sports):

"You see the front there. Had a decent restart. All kind of came down to the back straightaway at the push. (Alex Bowman) had an option of going three-wide or push (Briscoe). Dang it, he pushed the (Briscoe). Kind of shoved him ahead to get distance into the corner and three and clear me. Put us in a bad spot. Overall a good battle, but not good enough."

After acknowledging the point situation, Joey Logano further claimed that the team needs to perform exceptionally in the next two races. Logano currently sits 24 points below the cutoff line, while Denny Hamlin has already secured one of the four spots for the Championship Four race.

“I’d trade every one of those”: Joey Logano got candid about his feelings on the missing trophy from his collection

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano was featured in an interview with SpeedFreaks ahead of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 held at Dover Motor Speedway. During the pre-race interaction, Logano expressed his desire to add the monster trophy to his collection.

The #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver has 29 starts at Dover, but has never once been able to cross the finish line in the first place to take home the trophy. He came close to winning the monster trophy on several instances but finished the race in P3.

Reflecting on the same, Joey Logano told the media:

"As far as coolness of trophies, yeah, it's up there pretty high. It's pretty cool; you put the die-cast card, and it looks cool. I got four of the little ones from the Xfinity races, but I'd trade every one of those for a Cup win; Cup wins obviously mean a lot more." (via Instagram)

Even this year, Joey Logano was not lucky enough to secure a win at Dover Motor Speedway and take home the trophy. Instead, Denny Hamlin secured his third win at the track while Logano wrapped the 407-lap race in P14.

