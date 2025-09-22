Joey Logano breaks down the “only chance” he had to beat Ryan Blaney at New Hampshire

Defending champion Joey Logano recently competed in the Mobil 1 301 held on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at New Hampshire Speedway in fourth place. He led a race-high 147 laps and put up a strong performance. However, Logano did not believe that he was the most dominant driver on the field. During a post-race interview, the 35-year-old expressed his feelings about the "only chance" he had to beat his teammate, Ryan Blaney.

Team Penske cars had a good qualifying session, with the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion landing the pole position. He completed the 1.058-mile track lap in 29.16 seconds and reached a top speed of 130.62 mph. Meanwhile, his teammate Blaney began the race from P2 and was 0.170 seconds behind Logano.

Both drivers exchanged leads during the race, with Ryan Blaney winning stage one and Joey Logano winning stage two. Reflecting on the #12 Ford Mustang's pace, Logano was surprised and claimed he had 'only one chance' during the pits to beat Blaney. But the team was able to make up the position and won the race.

Following that, the Middletown, Connecticut, native told NBC Sports:

“The 12 was wicked fast in practice, and he showed that again in the race. Our only chance was beating him on pit road and beating on details, but they were able to make up their track position when they put four on. Over time they got back up there. That last restart, I could have restarted behind him and probably finished third in the race, but I wanted a chance to win, and if I was behind the 12, I wasn’t gonna win. I went for it, and it cost us a spot, but, overall, I’m proud of the execution."

Both Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney moved four places in the Cup Series points table. The #12 Ford Mustang driver leads the table with 33 playoff points to his account. Notably, after finishing fourth in the 301-lap race, Logano jumped from tenth in the standings to sixth.

“I’d trade every one of those”: Joey Logano expressed his feelings about the missing trophy from his collection

Earlier this year, ahead of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 held at Dover Motor Speedway, Joey Logano was featured in an interview with SpeedFreaks on Instagram. During the pre-race interview, Logano expressed his desire to add the Dover Motor Speedway Monster Trophy to his collection.

The Team Penske driver has competed in 29 races at Dover in his Cup Series career and has never once tasted victory there. He had several instances where he got close to winning the race but failed to cross the finish line in first place. Logano secured three P3 finishes at Dover Motor Speedway in 2010, 2013, and 2018.

Following his luck, Joey Logano qualified eighth and finished this year's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in P14. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin won the 407-lap race. Reflecting on his finish, the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver expressed his feelings:

"As far as coolness of trophies, yeah, it's up there pretty high. It's pretty cool; you put the die-cast card, and it looks cool. I got four of the little ones from the Xfinity races, but I'd trade every one of those for a Cup win; Cup wins obviously mean a lot more." (via Instagram)

Joey Logano has completed 609 races in the Cup Series so far. He has secured 37 wins, 173 top fives, 297 top tens, and 33 pole positions in his 18-year stint.

