Joey Logano: Championship 4 appearances are cool, but it's all about the trophy

2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion and contender for yet another shot at winning the ultimate prize this year, Joey Logano is a driver that seems to be full of confidence going into the title decider at Phoenix Raceway this Sunday. Having progressed through the 2022 playoffs after sealing his spot in Championship 4 in the first Round of 8 race itself, the Team Penske driver looks set to challenge for his second championship this weekend.

Joey Logano, who has found himself in the Championship 4 round four times before this season, managed to convert one of those appearances into a championship. He elaborated on how merely qualifying for the round did not mean a lot to the 32-year-old. In a recent conversation with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Logano said:

"Championship 4 appearances are cool, having five of them is special, as much as anybody, that's cool. But it's all about the trophy."

In what promises to be a thrilling end to an already exciting season, Phoenix Raceway will be hosting the Championship race this Sunday. With two out of four drivers already having won the title once, Logano also elaborated on what it felt like to win the ultimate prize in stock car racing and said:

"It was better than I thought it was going to be, it was amazing. The whole experience is burned in my mind forever."

Watch Joey Logano battle Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, and Christopher Bell this Sunday in a bid to take home the biggest trophy NASCAR has to offer at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday at 3:00 pm ET.

Joey Logano says winning the championship with the Next Gen NASCAR "would mean a lot"

Joey Logano has already proven his versatility behind the wheel of the Next Gen car this year by winning the Busch Light Clash at the start of the season, along with three other wins over the year. The Team Penske driver has been one of the quickest drivers on the field to adapt to a vastly different car in 2022.

Heading into the 2022 Cup Series championship race in Phoenix this Sunday, the #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang driver elaborated on how he feels about possibly winning the championship in the car's debut year, and said:

"The challenge of the Next Gen car and being able to do it would be special, winning the Clash was special in the Next Gen car. That made it a little bit more special because it's the first race with it, there's some pride in that. It'd be the same thing winning the first championship in that car, the challenges that the year brought on and all that. Saying that you were able to adapt and adjust to it quickly would mean a lot."

The NASCAR Cup Series title decider goes live from Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes