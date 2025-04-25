Joey Logano comes clean on the weird White House moment after Billionaire Donald Trump’s ‘grab whatever you want’ remark

Joey Logano recently opened up about a strange and unexpected moment inside the White House involving President and billionaire Donald Trump. The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion shared the story during a media appearance, revealing how a visit to Trump’s office turned into a merch grab.

The information came from a tweet by Kyle Dalton on X. Dalton shared a clip from Joey Logano’s interview post-visit on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, where Logano described his latest visit to the White House.

During the radio interview, Logano explained that he and other drivers, including Ryan Blaney and Josef Newgarden, were taken into a space outside the Oval Office that looked like a walk-in closet. Logano described it as much larger than a regular closet and said it was packed with Trump-branded merchandise—everything from shoes and watches to hats.

According to Joey Logano, Trump, whose net worth is estimated at $5.2 billion (via Forbes), casually told the group to just grab whatever they wanted. Logano admitted they were stunned. The drivers weren’t sure if Trump was being serious. In his own words,

"I call it a closet, it’s bigger than a closet, but it has all Trump merch in there, and he’s like, just grab whatever you want."

However, with Trump encouraging them, they started picking up items. Logano said Penske Racing owner Roger Penske even asked them to grab a hat for him.

“There’s shoes, there’s watches, this guy’s got merch like you wouldn’t believe,” Logano recalled. “We’re taking shoes and stuff. Felt like I was robbing the place, it felt weird.”

Joey Logano, who has driven for Team Penske for 13 years, attended the event alongside other racing champions—Ryan Blaney, Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske, and NASCAR president Steve Phelps. The South Portico photo op was Logano’s second visit to the White House as a Cup Series champion. His first came in 2019 after his 2018 title win.

Joey Logano parks his championship-winning Ford Mustang outside the White House during Trump visit

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano was at the White House earlier this month to celebrate his 2024 title win with Donald Trump. He later posted photos from the visit on X, including an image of his championship-winning No. 22 Ford Mustang parked outside the White House. On X, Joey Logano wrote,

“Parked my Championship car outside the @WhiteHouse today. It was an honor to see President Trump again and celebrate our multiple @Team_Penske accomplishments together.”

Logano is currently the only active NASCAR Cup driver with three championships and only the 10th driver in the sport’s history to reach that mark. He claimed his latest title in November 2024 at Phoenix, adding to previous wins in 2018 and 2022.

Despite his strong history, the 2025 season hasn’t been smooth so far. Logano sits ninth in the standings with 245 points, no wins, and only one top-10 finish after nine races. His best result came at Martinsville Speedway during the Cook Out 400 on March 30, where he managed a top-10 finish.

