Joey Logano compares NASCAR's "rough and tumble" approach to racing with F1: "You don't see the same guy win every week"

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano took a jibe at Formula 1 as he drew a comparison between the pinnacle of motorsports and the premier stock car racing series in America. He highlighted that, unlike F1, the Cup Series isn't dominated by one driver.

NASCAR heads to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas this weekend, the only track it shares with Formula 1. Logano encouraged the local F1 fans to check out the stock car series and explained how its "rough and tumble" approach makes it exciting.

While Joey Logano conceded that F1 was unique in its own way, he added that NASCAR offered a unique racing product, with its close-quarters racing. The #22 Team Penske driver was quoted by Statesman.com as saying:

"Our race product is unique. The cars are all over each other, bumping and banging. F1 is definitely interesting in its own way, but when a car makes a pass, it's like, 'Holy cow, do you believe a pass was made?' If you start 15th and finish 10th, it's like an incredible day because you passed five cars."

Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen is currently on an unprecedented run, winning 21 of the 24 races since 2023. Poking fun at Verstappen's dominance, Logano stated that NASCAR was much more unpredictable with multiple drivers having a chance to win a race.

"For us, we're passing almost every lap, shucking and jiving. The strategies are pretty fluid, and the whole thing is unpredictable. You don't see the same guy win every week. There are good things about both — don't get me wrong — but you're asking a NASCAR guy here. We're definitely more rough and tumble."

Watch NASCAR drivers take on the Formula 1 road course in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, scheduled this Sunday, March 24.

Joey Logano and Austin Cindric take a dig at F1's DRS on air

Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Austin Cindric recently appeared as guest analysts on Fox Sports for the NASCAR Xfinity race in Las Vegas and took a dig at F1's Drag Reduction System (DRS).

For more than a decade F1 has implemented a flap in the rear wing, which reduces the drag, aiding the driver to overtake on the straightways. This flap can only be opened if the gap between the two drivers is less than one second.

When Riley Herbst trailed John Hunter Nemechek by one second in the Las Vegas race, Austin Cindric brought up the term DRS, which caught Joey Logano off guard as he burst into laughter. He claimed that NASCAR's racing product was better without it.

"As long as he stays relevant, stays within that one second, Formula 1 DRS range," Cindric said.

"What?! We’re not doing that! This is so much better than that!" Logano said. To which Cindric responded, "100% agree."

