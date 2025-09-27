Joey Logano continues to struggle as his week turns from bad to worse at Kansas

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has struggled in the sessions on Saturday at Kansas Speedway. He first encountered a flat tire in practice before qualifying outside the top 30.

Ad

Logano will start 35th in the upcoming event at the 1.5-mile track, two positions ahead of Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney, who also had a tire issue in practice before opting to race in a backup car. Their other teammate, Austin Cindric, also had a poor qualifying and got a 26th-place starting position.

Toyota locked out the front row with Chase Briscoe on pole, followed by Denny Hamlin. Chevrolet secured the second row with Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, while Toyota driver Christopher Bell completed the top five. The top Ford driver in qualifying was Josh Berry, who only managed a 13th-place start.

Ad

Trending

NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck reported on X Logano's early struggle over the weekend in Kansas.

“It's been a really, really bad day for Joey Logano and the #22 team. Slow in practice and later got a flat tire, now qualifies second-to-last with two drivers to go,” Gluck wrote.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck It's been a really, really bad day for Joey Logano and the No. 22 team. Slow in practice and later got a flat tire, now qualifies second-to-last with two drivers to go.

Ad

The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas will be a crucial race for Joey Logano in his bid to defend his title. He is only 24 points above the cutline in the sixth spot ahead of Chase Elliott (+14) and Chase Briscoe (+12)—both set to start inside the top five.

The race is the second-to-last event of the Round of 12, which means a bad result on Sunday would put him in a tough spot in the finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course next week. Relying on a single race to save a season can be risky, as many variables could come into play—including an unexpected tire issue. The silver lining for Logano is his history at the Charlotte Roval, notching six top-10s in seven starts.

Ad

“We've proven that in the past”: Joey Logano on keeping his playoff hopes alive

Joey Logano may not have been the most dominant driver in the playoffs so far, but he still believes he has a shot at the championship. As long as he remains in contention, he argues, there are always opportunities to advance through the rounds, as evidenced by his playoff runs in previous seasons.

Ad

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the three-time NASCAR champion said:

“The goal is to obviously win when it matters the most. And right now is when it matters the most. There's the most on the line. The championship's always the number one goal. And, no matter where you start the playoffs, as long as you're still in it, you've got a chance. And we've proven that in the past many times. So we've got to stay alive. Just continue to move on.”

Ad

Joey Logano drives the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske - Source: Imagn

One of the most talked-about playoff runs for the #22 team came at the Charlotte Roval last year. Logano was initially eliminated after failing to score enough points to advance, but was later reinstated when NASCAR disqualified Alex Bowman for failing post-race inspection. He capitalized on that second chance, ultimately going on to win the championship—a turn of events that fueled ongoing criticism of the playoff format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.