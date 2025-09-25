“We've proven that in the past many times”: Joey Logano insists survival is key to winning the NASCAR championship

Joey Logano has had an impressive performance in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs so far, recording three consecutive top-5 finishes in four races. Ahead of Sunday’s Round of 12 race at Kansas Speedway, the defending series champion spoke about the importance of survival and consistency during the 10-race-long postseason, where every race carries heightened stakes.For three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Logano, the playoffs aren’t just about speed; they are about survival and advancing to the next round of it. He has proven that in the past multiple times, like in his championship seasons—2022 and 2024.Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about the intensity of the NASCAR title chase, Joey Logano made it clear that while winning is always the ultimate goal, the real key is survival to stay alive in the championship hunt.“The goal is to obviously win when it matters the most. And right now is when it matters the most. There's the most on the line.The championship's always the number one goal. And, um, no matter where you start the playoffs, as long as you're still in it, you've got a chance. And we've proven that in the past many times. So we've got to stay alive.Just continue to move on,” Logano said.In the first four races of the 2025 playoffs, the #22 Team Penske Ford driver finished 20th, back-to-back P5, and fourth at Darlington, Gateway, Bristol, and New Hampshire, respectively. He has shown consistency so far and will look to claim a victory in one of the next two weekends to solidify his position for the championship standings. He stands sixth in the points table with +24 points above the cut-off line.“You can't make mistakes” – Joey Logano on the harsh reality of the playoff formatJoey Logano admitted that entering the playoffs without an advantage in points makes the climb even tougher, but he has seen how one strong weekend can change the momentum. Last week’s solid performance at New Hampshire gave him and Team Penske a timely boost, where he started on pole and ended up finishing inside the top five.On the small margin of error and chances in playoffs, Logano said:“Weekends like last weekend sure help that a lot come in behind the ball a bit from a playoff point standpoint. You don't have mulligans, you can't make mistakes, you can't screw up, but you still have a chance.And we've taken that &quot;still have a chance&quot; mentality pretty far a few times. So, you know, kind of the same, same gig once again, hopefully.”Catch Joey Logano in action during the second Round of 12 race, the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas, on Sunday, September 28. The event will kick off at 3 pm ET on NBC Sports and USA Networks.