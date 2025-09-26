Joey Logano and his daughter Emilia star in a powerful ad urging parents to remember a life-saving step

Joey Logano has teamed up with his daughter Emilia for a new PSA highlighting child passenger safety. In partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, the Team Penske driver shared resources to pick the right car seat for kids.Logano and his wife, Brittany, are proud parents to three children. They welcomed their first son, Hudson Joseph, in January 2018. Their second son, Jameson Jett, was born two years later in 2020, while their only daughter, Emilia Love, was born in February 2022.NASCAR reporter Joseph Srigley shared an X post on the latest ad featuring Logano and his daughter. In the short 15-second clip, the reigning champion informed viewers about a crucial child safety measure.&quot;I always make sure I'm safely strapped in before I start driving, so I always check that my child is buckled correctly in her car seat. Check that your kids are in the right seat for their age and size at NHTSA.gov/TheRightSeat,&quot; Logano said.Joey Logano is currently competing in his 12th playoff appearance. After a middling start at Darlington, the three-time Cup Series champion has found his footing with three consecutive top-5 results at Gateway, Bristol and New Hampshire.Notably, his Busch Light pole in the recently concluded Mobil 1 301 was his second of the season. However, the No.22 driver ultimately lost out to his teammate Ryan Blaney and finished fourth.The result rescued him from his spot below the cutline and he now stands sixth with a 24-point cushion.&quot;We've proven that in the past&quot;: Joey Logano reveals his mindset for the playoffsDespite his current playoff standings, Joey Logano shared an optimistic take of his title hopes. The No.22 driver believes that surviving the post-season matters more than his seeding.&quot;The goal is to obviously win when it matters the most. And right now is when it matters the most. There's the most on the line. The championship's always the number one goal. And no matter where you start the playoffs, as long as you're still in it, you've got a chance. And we've proven that in the past many times. So we've got to stay alive. Just continue to move on,&quot; he said via X/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.In line with his comments, Joey Logano was eliminated from the Round of 12 last year, but was reinstated after a rival's disqualification. The unexpected move ended up favourable for the 35-year-old, for he went on to win the Cup Series championship altogther. Moreover, he'd only finished in the top-10 in half of the playoff races.His third playoff win came in the title-decider at Phoenix Raceway, where he outlasted a charging Ryan Blaney in a fight to the finish. This time around, the two drivers are once again going head-to-head in their matchups, with Blaney holding a mariginal edge over Logano.