Joey Logano demands Ross Chastain to get penalized after Trackhouse driver admits to wrecking him

Following a chaotic Chicago street race, Joey Logano demanded that Ross Chastain get fined for purposely wrecking him. He was visibly upset after confronting Chastain the moment they got out of their cars.
Logano was likely referring to the lap 62 incident, where he was hit by Chastain approaching turn two. The contact resulted in the #22 Ford Mustang crashing into Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who was turning from the outside. He was able to return to the track and eventually missed out on a top-10 finish in 11th place.
After walking out of his post-race moment with Ross Chastain, who finished 10th, Joey Logano argued that NASCAR should fine the #1 Trackhouse Racing driver.
“He (Ross Chastain) admitted he wrecked me on purpose. He admitted it... which means he should get fined if he admittedly wrecks someone on purpose. That's not okay,” the reigning Cup Series champion said (via Dalton Hopkins on X).
Unlike other racing series, NASCAR allows on-track contact as long as the move is not excessive. If a deliberate wreck is the verdict, the sanctioning body usually imposes a one-race suspension. One of the previous violators was Chase Elliott, who right-hooked Denny Hamlin at high speed during the 2023 Coca-Cola 600.
In some cases, NASCAR only imposes a points deduction. Earlier this year, Austin Cindric purposely crashed Ty Dillon at the Circuit of the Americas, which resulted in a 50-point deduction and a $50,000 penalty.
While awaiting the sanctioning body's decision on the lap 62 incident in Chicago, Joey Logano settled for his fifth consecutive finish outside the top 10. Ross Chastain, meanwhile, earned his ninth top-10 finish of the year.
The two will face each other again next week at Sonoma Raceway, the fourth of six road course races of the year. TNT Sports will commence the 110-lap broadcast on July 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
“He races like a jacka**”: Joey Logano on Ross Chastain at Martinsville Speedway
Joey Logano's run-in with Ross Chastain in Chicago wasn't the first time the two came together this year. In March, the Team Penske driver aired his frustration over Chastain on the radio, saying his opponent was a “jacka**” for aggressive driving around Martinsville Speedway.
In a post-race interview, the 35-year-old NASCAR driver said (via Dustin Long on X):
“Ross (Chastain) just sticking it in a tight spot. He did it to me in the restart before. I can't even blame (Chase) Briscoe for shipping him. He got himself in the blind trying to ship him.” [0:28]
“He just races like a jacka** every week, and I keep paying the price, and I'm sick of paying the price,” he added.
At Martinsville, Joey Logano finished eighth for his first top-10 finish of the 2025 season. Ross Chastain beat him after finishing sixth, with Ryan Preece crossing the line in seventh.
Fast forward to today, both drivers are locked into the playoffs, having each won a regular-season race. Logano took the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway before Chastain won at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
