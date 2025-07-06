Joey Logano demands Ross Chastain to get penalized after Trackhouse driver admits to wrecking him

Following a chaotic Chicago street race, Joey Logano demanded that Ross Chastain get fined for purposely wrecking him. He was visibly upset after confronting Chastain the moment they got out of their cars.

Ad

Logano was likely referring to the lap 62 incident, where he was hit by Chastain approaching turn two. The contact resulted in the #22 Ford Mustang crashing into Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who was turning from the outside. He was able to return to the track and eventually missed out on a top-10 finish in 11th place.

After walking out of his post-race moment with Ross Chastain, who finished 10th, Joey Logano argued that NASCAR should fine the #1 Trackhouse Racing driver.

Ad

Trending

“He (Ross Chastain) admitted he wrecked me on purpose. He admitted it... which means he should get fined if he admittedly wrecks someone on purpose. That's not okay,” the reigning Cup Series champion said (via Dalton Hopkins on X).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Unlike other racing series, NASCAR allows on-track contact as long as the move is not excessive. If a deliberate wreck is the verdict, the sanctioning body usually imposes a one-race suspension. One of the previous violators was Chase Elliott, who right-hooked Denny Hamlin at high speed during the 2023 Coca-Cola 600.

In some cases, NASCAR only imposes a points deduction. Earlier this year, Austin Cindric purposely crashed Ty Dillon at the Circuit of the Americas, which resulted in a 50-point deduction and a $50,000 penalty.

Ad

While awaiting the sanctioning body's decision on the lap 62 incident in Chicago, Joey Logano settled for his fifth consecutive finish outside the top 10. Ross Chastain, meanwhile, earned his ninth top-10 finish of the year.

Joey Logano driving the #22 Team Penske Ford on the streets of Chicago - Source: Imagn

The two will face each other again next week at Sonoma Raceway, the fourth of six road course races of the year. TNT Sports will commence the 110-lap broadcast on July 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

“He races like a jacka**”: Joey Logano on Ross Chastain at Martinsville Speedway

Joey Logano's run-in with Ross Chastain in Chicago wasn't the first time the two came together this year. In March, the Team Penske driver aired his frustration over Chastain on the radio, saying his opponent was a “jacka**” for aggressive driving around Martinsville Speedway.

In a post-race interview, the 35-year-old NASCAR driver said (via Dustin Long on X):

Ad

“Ross (Chastain) just sticking it in a tight spot. He did it to me in the restart before. I can't even blame (Chase) Briscoe for shipping him. He got himself in the blind trying to ship him.” [0:28]

“He just races like a jacka** every week, and I keep paying the price, and I'm sick of paying the price,” he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At Martinsville, Joey Logano finished eighth for his first top-10 finish of the 2025 season. Ross Chastain beat him after finishing sixth, with Ryan Preece crossing the line in seventh.

Fast forward to today, both drivers are locked into the playoffs, having each won a regular-season race. Logano took the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway before Chastain won at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.