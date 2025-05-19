Joey Logano didn’t temper his tone against Christopher Bell after losing the $1,000,000 prize

This past Sunday, Joey Logano was beaten by Christopher Bell at the North Wilkesboro Speedway at the end of the NASCAR All-Star Race, where the victor walked away with a grand prize of $1 million.

Speaking after the event, Logano shared his thoughts on the overtake which came after the restart that was brought on by the promoter's caution, a rule which was introduced for this weekend's Cup Series event and cost him the win. The 2024 NASCAR Champ felt that if he was able to catch up with the eventual race winner, there may have been a possible spin for the #20 car.

NASCAR journalist Joseph Srigley shared the Team Penske driver's words about the final part of the event, which ended with Bell crossing the finish line to take home bragging rights and the prize money, thanks to a margin of 0.829s between him and Logano.

"'If I could have gotten back to him, he was going around after a move like that,' says Joey Logano about Christopher Bell."

After the green flag had been waved post the promoter's caution period, Christopher Bell had pitted (while Joey Logano stayed out), and got out on the track on Lap 223 of 250 in sixth place. By Lap 227, he had made it into second and began battling with Logano for the lead. In Lap 241, the two drivers made contact, causing both of them to go higher up the track, and Bell took his chance to pass Logano on the backstretch, holding on to the lead until the checkered flag on lap 250.

Speaking about the restart, the #22 driver explained how it took time for him to get his pace up to hold Bell off, ultimately not being able to do so.

“Thought maybe we could hold him off, but the 20 had a good enough restart, cleared too many of them too fast,” Logano said. “I couldn’t get away in time. It took me six, seven laps to get my car up and rolling again." [via NASCAR]

Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, and Chase Elliott closed out the top five of the race.

"Joey was fast": Christopher Bell gives props to Joey Logano and others for tough race

Christopher Bell (20) celebrates winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, May 18th 2025 - Source: Imagn

Speaking after the All-Star event at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Christopher Bell made sure to give credit to the tough competition that was put up by Joey Logano, as well as his teammate Ryan Blaney, and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott. Bell also relayed his thanks to his #20 team and shared his gratefulness that everything fell into place.

“These boys (the No. 20 crew) have done such a good job on this thing. I told them going into it, this was the best car we’ve had in a long time. Joey was fast. He gave us a lot of competition, and the 12 (Ryan Blaney) was really good there and the 9 (Chase Elliott). They had competitive cars. The strategy — we knew it would be all over the place and it fell our way.” [via NASCAR]

While Joey Logano and Chase Elliott scored top-five finishes, Ryan Blaney went sideways in turn four during lap 224 and finished the race in 16th.

