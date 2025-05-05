Joey Logano discloses his ‘sketchy moment’ with Michael McDowell that shockingly set a ‘new record’

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano won his first race of the 2025 season at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4. However, it was not an easy win. Although Spire Motorsports' Michael McDowell gave it all to turn things his way, Logano took home the win. Later, during a post-race interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, the Team Penske driver opened up about his last-stage battle with McDowell.

Ad

Logano had a slow start and began the race from 27th place on the grid. He spent 271 laps paving his way through the pack to the lead at Sunday’s Würth 400. Additionally, he was able to defend his lead from Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain and his teammate Ryan Blaney in the last overtime before he secured his 37th win in the Cup Series.

During the final stage of the race, Michael McDowell aggressively blocked Joey Logano down the apron while entering Turn 3, forcing him all the way down. As the Spire Motorsports driver moved up the track, it gave Logano the chance he was looking for to take the lead.

Ad

Trending

Three laps later, the #71 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver met outside the SAFER barriers while exiting Turn 2. On the podcast, Logano mentioned that it was the first time for him that someone blocked him this way was surprising for him, mentioning it as a "new record" for him.

Recalling the unique move tried by Michael McDowell, the Team Penske driver explained [00:27]:

"I got back to the gasket and was able to get on the exit of the corner and have the run. And I knew he blocked it. But, you know, it's kind of like one option was to go to the bottom for me, like the top wasn't good for me, and it wasn't for him. So he was willing to defend; I've never been blocked that low before; that was a new record for me. But I'm glad both of us got out the other end of it, but it was a pretty sketchy moment for a minute."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joey Logano took his first win of this season as the defending champion with a margin of 0.346 seconds over Ross Chastain. On the other hand, Michael McDowell wrapped up the 271-lap race in P26, earning 13 points.

“The sport changes so quickly”: Joey Logano gets candid on his first win after last week's DQ at Talladega

Team Penske driver Joey Logano had a tough start to the 2025 season. He was disqualified from the Talladega Superspeedway race held on April 27 for missing a spoiler bolt and was awarded the last spot despite initially finishing in P5.

Ad

Despite following a major setback, Logano parked his #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Reflecting on the same, he said:

“The sport changes so quickly. It’s crazy how you can just ride these roller coasters."

Joey Logano ranks ninth on the Cup Series drivers' points table with 288 points. Apart from the Texas Motor Speedway win, Logano has two top-10 finishes and one DNF.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.