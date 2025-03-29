Joey Logano dissects Team Penske’s latest “concern” after Ryan Blaney’s recent misfortunes 

Joey Logano recently addressed teammate Ryan Blaney's slump over the last three race weekends. The defending NASCAR champion described the situation as "concerning" before assuring that the team and manufacturer are identifying the issues.

While Logano has yet to score his first top-10 finish of the season, Blaney has faced three consecutive DNFs at the Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Homestead-Miami tracks. Two DNFs stemmed from engine failures, while the other came from a multi-car wreck.

Speaking about his teammate's on-track misfortunes, the No. 22 Team Penske driver said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):

"It causes concern, there's no doubt."

The Ford pilot told the radio station that the team is looking at several possible causes of the engine failures, including incorrect race procedures or overheating of the power unit.

"It's like solving a mystery. That one blew up pretty big, obviously. So there's a lot of parts. There's just crap everywhere." [0:40]

Logano stated that Roush-Yates, the engine builder for Ford teams like Team Penske and RFK Racing, is diagnosing the mechanical bits before concluding:

"There's a lot of what-ifs there and what it was. So, the key is figuring out what it was and making sure it doesn't happen again." [1:37]

The issues are preventing Team Penske from achieving strong race results. Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Austin Cindric are the top three drivers in the 'most laps led' category with a combined total of 553 laps. However, their late race problems have consistently forced them outside the top 10.

Blaney's 10th spot is Team Penske's best position in the points standings, followed by Logano in 11th and Cindric in 21st. Blaney is second in the Ford camp, behind 9th placed Chris Buescher. This also suggests that the Blue Oval brand has had a slow start to the 2025 season.

After six races, Joey Logano holds the third-worst average finish of any defending champion at 18.8.

"The bright side of it is we have speed": Joey Logano's crew chief on slow start to 2025 season

Despite failing to score a single top-10, Joey Logano's crew chief remained optimistic for their 2025 campaign. He pointed out the No. 22 Ford Mustang's competitive speed, which allowed the driver to lead the most laps at 247.

Paul Wolfe, Logano's crew chief at Team Penske since the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, said (via NASCAR.com):

"I think if you look back at this time last year, we didn’t have the speed or the results. So I guess the bright side of it is we have speed [...] I think how we ended the season last year, we’ve been able to come out of the gates this year and still carry that speed that we were able to show at the end of last season, so I think that’s a positive. And now it’s just continuing to refine it."

"Optimistic about being able to have the speed and (it’s a) much better spot than what we were starting season last year," the No. 22 crew chief added.

Joey Logano (left) with his crew chief Paul Wolfe (right) in 2022 - Source: Imagn

The No. 22 team will be back in action at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. The 400-lap short track racing contest will commence at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

