Joey Logano 'does all the things on and off the track right', feels former NASCAR driver

Joey Logano, the driver of #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, had a wonderful 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 32-year-old driver has produced one of the most consistent seasons a driver could hope for and dominated the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway to clinch his second Cup Series title in five years.

Logano opened the season by winning the pre-season clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum and closing it with a win in the season-final at Phoenix Raceway. Logano showed great calmness and composure in the 2022 season. He was also more cautious with his aggressive moves and earned several milestones this year. This makes Logano the most valuable driver in the eyes of former NASCAR driver and NBC analyst Jeff Burton.

During an appearance on the “Mark, Mamba & The Mayor” podcast, Burton stated that Logano is the one who does everything right whether it’s on or off the track. He further stated that being a nice guy off the track is something Burton sees as a difficult job to do. Burton said:

“(He) does all the things on and off the track right. … It’s very difficult to be the nice guy off the track, understand all the things you’re supposed to do, embrace them and go do your sponsor commitments. Go try to make the sport better than it was when you got here. Do it with excitement. Do it with enthusiasm. Put the helmet on. I want to be the (expletive) that you have to be to win races.”

Joey Logano was named defending champion in 2023

Joey Logano will defend his two titles when he returns next year in the NASCAR Cup Series - the annual pre-season Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

The 2022 season marked a remarkable season for Logano and his #22 Team Penske. Joey Logano scored four wins, including the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona. The 32-year-old also scored four poles, 11 top-fives, and secured a top-10 finish in more than half of the races of the 2022 season.

Joey Logano and #22 Team Penske Ford will be seen in action next year in the Cup Series in the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum. The 2023 official season will begin on Sunday, February 19th, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway.

