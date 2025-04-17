Joey Logano drops 2-word reaction on the release date of NASCAR's Netflix docuseries

NASCAR fans and three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano eagerly anticipated the second season of NASCAR's documentary on Netflix. The show will feature 45-minute episodes of the final ten races of the 2024 Cup Series season, including the controversy surrounding Logano. NASCAR announced the news via an X post on Wednesday, April 16, and the Team Penske driver dropped a two-word reaction.

The trailer is just a sneak peek of the upcoming five-episode series next month on May 7, 2025. The documentary will cover the behind-the-racetrack moments of NASCAR stars such as Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Daniel Suarez, and Joey Logano. The show also focuses on the wives and girlfriends of the drivers, including Gianna Tulio, Morgan Bell, Julia Piquet, and Brittany Logano.

Reflecting upon the news of the upcoming series, the Team Penske driver expressed his excitement and wrote:

"Can’t Wait!…"

The second season of Full Speed covers the controversy surrounding Joey Logano's elimination from the playoffs after the Charlotte race. However, after the post-race inspection, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman was disqualified from the race, giving Logano a chance to compete and subsequently win his third title.

Season one of the show aired in January 2024, before the beginning of the Cup Series season. The show featured 2023 champion Ryan Blaney's run closely and crossed over 3 million views on the streaming platform.

NASCAR champion Joey Logano shares his take on Team Penske's mechanical failure in the 2025 Cup Series season

After analyzing Team Penske's performance, team driver Joey Logano highlighted that the team has been suffering from mechanical failure in the 2025 season. Logano specifically pointed out his teammate Ryan Blaney's struggle in the season with three back-to-back DNFs, including two engine failures.

Despite facing consecutive setbacks, Logano expressed his faith in Team Penske's staff's ability to fix the situation and move forward. He claimed that situations like these provide the team with valuable insights and lessons.

"I mean, of course, we are, but what am I going to do about it? You know, you just got to kind of understand the processes, and some of it's just a matter of, like, you push things, you're trying to find advantages somehow, right? You're gonna push things to the ragged edge, and when they happen, sometimes you're gonna push it to failure, and you learn a lesson and you move on," Logano explained. (via Bob Pockrass on X)

Joey Logano ranks ninth on the Cup Series driver's points table with 245 points. Despite being the defending champion, Logano has yet to secure a win this season. He has secured only one top-ten finish at Martinsville Speedway.

Meanwhile, his teammate Ryan Blaney ranks three spots above and has a 30-point lead over Logano in sixth place with 275 points. Blaney has secured four top-ten and three top-five finishes along with a pole position at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

