Joey Logano explains what he does when he's having a bad day

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano is a driver who can be labelled as an optimist. The winner of the first Duel race at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the much-awaited 2023 Daytona 500, Logano is always seen making aggressive moves on the racetrack. However, the #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang driver comes off as an extremely nice and polite guy off the track.

The 32-year-old's latest outing at the Bluegreen Vacation Duel 1 at Daytona saw the Team Penske driver take the checkered flag in the first place. He did so after holding off Christopher Bell on the final lap.

A pack of four Ford-manufactured cars were seen drafting each other in the closing stages of the race, with Logano leading at the front.

Carrying momentum from last year's dominant championship race into the start of the 2023 Cup Series season, Joey Logano spoke about how he is in a privileged position.

Speaking to Jeff Gluck from The Athletic, the Connecticut native elaborated on how he deals with adversity, which is not far away in a sport as cut-throat as NASCAR.

"Just keep perspective in mind. You’ve got to keep in mind that even on a bad day, it’s still pretty good in comparison to what others are dealing with. I’m healthy. I have healthy kids. I’ve got a great wife.

Graham Bensinger @GrahamBensinger "I don't have a backup plan." @JoeyLogano wondered what his future held amid early #NASCAR struggles "I don't have a backup plan." @JoeyLogano wondered what his future held amid early #NASCAR struggles https://t.co/MZ0cPiSAiZ

"You’re gonna have days that are bad, and it’s not that you should minimize those days by saying, 'Oh, it could be worse' and you get over it. Things are still important, right? Your job is still important to you and not every day is a good day. It doesn’t mean you just go home and forget about it. You’ve still got to learn from it and get better."

Joey Logano elaborates on how teamwork helped him win Duel 1 at Daytona

Joey Logano is coming off a victory at the start of the 65th Daytona 500 weekend in one of the qualifying races. He elaborated on how teamwork on the pit road, as well as on the track, in the crucial final laps helped the #22 Ford Mustang driver win the race. In an interview with FOX Sports, Logano said:

“We knew most likely there wouldn’t be a caution, so we had to do a good job on pit road. Then there I was as the leader and a sitting duck. It’s not where you want to be. The #20 (Christopher Bell) made a run on the outside, but the #12 (Ryan Blaney) was there to push me."

Watch Joey Logano take on the challenge of the 65th Daytona 500 as he tries to start off his title defense in one of the best ways possible. He would be taking the black-and-white checkered flag in P1 at the Daytona Beach, Florida track.

