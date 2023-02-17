NASCAR Daytona 500: Starting lineup for the race at Daytona International Speedway

After the Busch Light Pole Qualifying session and Bluegreen Vacation Duels races, the 40-car field is set for NASCAR's 65th annual Daytona 500. The Great American Race will kick off the 75th year for the NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Daytona International Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman has already secured the pole for the race in Wednesday’s single-car qualifying. He will be joined by his teammate Kyle Larson on the front row after Larson posted the second fastest lap.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano won the Duel 1, edging out Christopher Bell at the finish line on Thursday and will start third of Sunday’s Daytona 500. Aric Almirola won the Duel 2 and will start fourth in the race, edging out defending champion of the event Austin Cindric.

Cindric will start 6th as he looks to win back-to-back titles. Kevin Harvick, racing in his 22nd and final Great American Race, will start 13th in the race.

Four drivers whose teams did not have a Cup Series charter were still able to earn their spot in the starting spot: seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, stunt driver Travis Pastrana, defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith, and IndyCar veteran Conor Daly.

Chandler Smith and Austin Hill failed to qualify for the race after facing issues in their respective Duel races.

2022 NASCAR Daytona 500 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 40-car grid at Daytona International Speedway:

#48 - Alex Bowman #5 - Kyle Larson #22 - Joey Logano #10 - Aric Almirola #20 - Christopher Bell #2 - Austin Cindric #12 - Ryan Blaney #9 - Chase Elliott #17 - Chris Buescher #6 - Brad Keselowski #34 - Michael McDowell #7 - Corey LaJoie #4 - Kevin Harvick #38 - Todd Gilliland #23 - Bubba Wallace #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #36 - Zane Smith* #11 - Denny Hamlin #21 - Harrison Burton #41 - Ryan Preece #24 - William Byron #42 - Noah Gragson #1 - Ross Chastain #99 - Daniel Suárez #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #3 - Austin Dillon #31 - Justin Haley #84 - Jimmie Johnson* #14 - Chase Briscoe #16 - AJ Allmendinger #78 - BJ McLeod #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #50 - Conor Daly* #54 - Ty Gibbs #8 - Kyle Busch #51 - Cody Ware #15 - Riley Herbst #77 - Ty Dillon #67 - Travis Pastrana*

