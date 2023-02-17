Create

NASCAR Daytona 500: Starting lineup for the race at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 17, 2023 12:11 IST
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 - Busch Light Pole Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 - Busch Light Pole Qualifying

After the Busch Light Pole Qualifying session and Bluegreen Vacation Duels races, the 40-car field is set for NASCAR's 65th annual Daytona 500. The Great American Race will kick off the 75th year for the NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Daytona International Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman has already secured the pole for the race in Wednesday’s single-car qualifying. He will be joined by his teammate Kyle Larson on the front row after Larson posted the second fastest lap.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano won the Duel 1, edging out Christopher Bell at the finish line on Thursday and will start third of Sunday’s Daytona 500. Aric Almirola won the Duel 2 and will start fourth in the race, edging out defending champion of the event Austin Cindric.

Daytona 500 starting lineup: ⁦@NASCARONFOXhttps://t.co/KggpkHe5RH

Cindric will start 6th as he looks to win back-to-back titles. Kevin Harvick, racing in his 22nd and final Great American Race, will start 13th in the race.

Four drivers whose teams did not have a Cup Series charter were still able to earn their spot in the starting spot: seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, stunt driver Travis Pastrana, defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith, and IndyCar veteran Conor Daly.

Almirola wins duel and Daly gets last spot in the 500. Austin Hill not in field. Hill blamed himself.

Chandler Smith and Austin Hill failed to qualify for the race after facing issues in their respective Duel races.

2022 NASCAR Daytona 500 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 40-car grid at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #48 - Alex Bowman
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #22 - Joey Logano
  4. #10 - Aric Almirola
  5. #20 - Christopher Bell
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #17 - Chris Buescher
  10. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  11. #34 - Michael McDowell
  12. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  13. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  14. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  17. #36 - Zane Smith*
  18. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #41 - Ryan Preece
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #42 - Noah Gragson
  23. #1 - Ross Chastain
  24. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  25. #43 - Erik Jones
  26. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #31 - Justin Haley
  29. #84 - Jimmie Johnson*
  30. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  31. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  32. #78 - BJ McLeod
  33. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  34. #50 - Conor Daly*
  35. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  36. #8 - Kyle Busch
  37. #51 - Cody Ware
  38. #15 - Riley Herbst
  39. #77 - Ty Dillon
  40. #67 - Travis Pastrana*

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...