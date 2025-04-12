Joey Logano explains his Bristol mishap: “It bit me”

Joey Logano had a disappointing qualifying outing at Bristol Motor Speedway after hitting the wall off turn two. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion explained Bristol hasn't been kind to him ever since the introduction of the Next-Gen cars in 2022.

Logano, driver of the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, pushed hard to shave a few seconds off his qualifying time, but to no avail. His turn two incident damaged his car's right rear and he had to settle for a 38th-place start for the Food City 500.

Speaking about his qualifying session via PRN, Joey Logano admitted to struggling in the Next-Gen car when visiting the Tennessee-based short track.

"Joey Logano tells @DougTurnbull he pushed it too hard on his qualifying lap. 'The last few times we've qualified here in the Next Gen car it's been sketchy to say the least. This time it bit me,'" PRN wrote on X.

While Logano starts at the back of a 39-car field, Alex Bowman is set to lead the field to green at Bristol Motor Speedway. Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney earned a fifth-place starting position, while Austin Cindric qualified 21st.

The 38th-place starting position is the #22 driver's worst qualifying result in the 2025 season so far. The 34-year-old has also struggled to finish at the front with only one top-10 in eight races. He enters the Bristol spring race sitting ninth in the points standings.

The Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway is slated to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13. It marks the second short track race of the year, following the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway two weeks ago.

Joey Logano visited White House ahead of Bristol race weekend

Following a 13th-place finish at Darlington Raceway, Joey Logano took a detour and celebrated his third NASCAR Cup Series championship at the White House on Wednesday (April 9). He brought his championship-winning #22 Ford as US President Donald Trump congratulated him and other racing personalities.

Logano arrived at the White House with members from Team Penske, including 2023 NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney, two-time IndyCar Series champ Josef Newgarden, and team boss Roger Penske. Porsche Penske Motorsports drivers Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy, and Laurens Vanthoor also joined the event following their victory in the 2025 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

In addition, NASCAR President Steve Phelps was in attendance to witness the celebration in Washington, DC.

"Parked my Championship car outside the @WhiteHouse today. 🇺🇸 It was an honor to see President Trump again and celebrate our multiple @Team_Penske accomplishments together. 🏁🏆’s," Logano wrote.

This, however, isn't the first time Joey Logano has met Trump at the White House. After winning his first Cup title in 2018, the Connecticut native was honored there during Trump's first term.

Logano is the only active NASCAR driver with three championships (2018, 2022, 2024). He became the 10th driver in the sport's history to do so, along with legends such as Tony Stewart, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, and Dale Earnhardt Sr.

