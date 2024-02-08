Joey Logano gives his verdict on Busch Light Clash - “We can race anywhere now”

Joey Logano, the No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford driver, recently shared his opinion of the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash.

The future location of the Busch Light Clash, which had settled a three-year contract with NASCAR to hold it at the L.A. Coliseum, remains unknown after that contract ran out.

In a recent interview for SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano spoke about the infinite opportunities that future races offer. He said:

“We can race anywhere now.”

The interview focused on finding out Logano's opinions on the future of the NASCAR Clash event, especially his views on the venue. They shared a video of the interview, saying:

"What should be done with the @nascarclash moving forward? @joeylogano is fine with whatever but thinks #NASCAR needs to continue trying new things."

The Team Penske driver mentioned the success of the clash and highlighted the importance of innovation. He said:

"As a sport, one of the key learnings that we found is changing it up. And the clash was a big change-up. But it’s been three years, maybe it’s time for something different, and bringing it somewhere else. "

Logano seemed to have confidence in NASCAR’s potential to innovate. He continued:

“We can do about anything… We can do pretty much anything with these race cars.”

It appears that Logano’s opinion shows signs of his interest in other tracks.

Top-Five finish for Joey Logano in the Busch Light Clash

Joey Logano struggled at the Busch Light Clash on Saturday night at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum but still achieved the top five.

NASCAR moved up the exhibition race on Saturday night with the upcoming storms heading for California on Sunday, so the schedule was compacted, and teams were under more pressure to get things done quickly with limited practice.

The No. 22 driver did well on the time sheets and qualified on the outside pole for the main event. Right at the beginning, he immediately stormed to the front and led several laps in the early stages. However, challenges by Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs kept Logano at bay, but he never fell out of the top 10.

In the closing stages of the race, Logano got involved in a battle with Gibbs. Both drivers brushed against each other, exchanging paint as they fought for positions on the narrow L.A Coliseum. Although it was an intense fight, the Team Penske driver remained calm, crossing the finish line fourth.

Now, Logano looks ahead to the Daytona 500 as he seeks to win for the second time the "Great American Race" and place himself well in the NASCAR Playoff run.