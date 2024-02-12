Joey Logano highlights the significance of winning the Daytona 500 - "It’s the closest thing to winning a NASCAR championship"

Joey Logano recently emphasized the significance of winning the prestigious Daytona 500. The two-time Cup champion suggested that winning the crown jewel event came close to winning the championship.

The season-opening Daytona 500 is widely regarded as the most prestigious event in the season calendar, and is often revered as the "Superbowl of NASCAR." Such is the significance of winning the event, that the winner's name is etched in the annals of stock car racing history.

Logano, winner of the 2015 Daytona 500, recently stated that winning the marquee event was akin to winning the championship. In a recent appearance on NASCAR's SiriusXM radio, the #22 Penske driver elaborated on his emotions while crossing the start-finish line:

"To cross that start-finish line, you see that checkered flag wave and as you go by it... it's just nuts, you go nuts! There's no words to explain it, it's the closest thing to winning a championship, that you can get to. Not the championship, but it's the closest thing to it."

The Daytona 500 boasts the biggest prize purse for any NASCAR race. The winner of the event earns the prestigious Harley J. Earl trophy, and the various perks and bragging rights accompanied with it.

Joey Logano explained that the best part of winning such a crown jewel event was the sense of accomplishment after exiting the car, to celebrate with the crowd and the crew members. He added:

"It's a huge deal, and all the things that come along with it is cool but the best part, just like every other win, especially the big ones, the best part is when you get out of the car and you see everybody for the first time. It is that huge, that big of a deal."

Logano missed out on his second Daytona 500 win last season, due to a late race caution and had to settle for a second-place finish. The #22 Penske driver is gearing up for the 2024 Daytona 500, scheduled on February 18.

Joey Logano excited about the Brickyard Oval's return to NASCAR schedule

The 2024 NASCAR schedule will see the Cup Series return to the Brickyard Oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, on July 21.

Joey Logano is looking forward to the return of the crown jewel event, raring to rip down the front straightway into turn 1, at the 2.5-mile oval. In his recent appearance on Behind the Catch Fence interview, he said:

“I’m excited about it. I like the oval there at Indy. It’s been a few years since I got to rip it down that front straightaway into turn 1 and remember that feeling. So I’m excited about that. I always say winning anything at Indy is awesome whether it’s a road course or an oval, stock car, Indy car, tricycle…I don’t care. Indy is huge."

Joey Logano is yet to take his first win at the Brickyard and has two second-place finishes to his name at the IMS oval.