Joey Logano lays bare his emotions as he fought all day, while his Penske teammate held the upper hand at Bristol

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano competed in the Food City 500 race held on Sunday, April 13, 2025, and struggled during the entire event. Meanwhile, his teammate Ryan Blaney sailed smoothly among the top five drivers. Following the same during a post-race interview, Logano expressed true emotions about his run at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Logano qualified 38th for the 266.5-mile race, while Blaney was in fifth place. The #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver was 1.36 seconds behind the pole sitter, Alex Bowman, and on the other hand, his teammate was 0.04 seconds behind Bowman. Additionally, Logano met the outside walls during the qualifying session.

Despite fighting hard in the back of the pack, the Team Penske driver finished stage one in P26 and stage two in P28. Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney had a good run, finishing stage one in seventh place and stage two in eighth place.

Recalling his unsatisfactory performance at the 0.533-mile track, Joey Logano stated (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

"Tough day for overall for us with having to fight for track position all day. The long runs didn't fall in our favor and forced us to take a shot with the wave around at the end of Stage 2. We'll reset in the off-week and look ahead to Talladega."

The defending champion finished the 500-lap race in P24 behind Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson. On the other hand, his teammate, #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver Ryan Blaney, wrapped up the race in fifth place, one spot above the points table leader, William Byron.

Team Penske ace Joey Logano opened up about the team's mechanical failure in the 2025 Cup Series season

Joey Logano pointed out the team's recent mechanical failures in the 2025 season. He particularly highlighted his teammate Ryan Blaney's three consecutive DNFs, two of which were from engine failure.

Despite the recent hiccups, Logano expressed his trust in the team's staff and ability to fix the issues on a priority basis. Logano emphasized these situations provide valuable insights and lessons. He further explained:

"I mean, of course, we are, but what am I going to do about it? You know, you just got to kind of understand the processes, and some of it's just a matter of, like, you push things, you're trying to find advantages somehow, right? You're gonna push things to the ragged edge, and when they happen, sometimes you're gonna push it to failure, and you learn a lesson and you move on," Logano said via Bob Pockrass.

Joey Logano currently ranks ninth on the Cup Series points table with 245 points. He secured a single top-ten finish in nine starts this season. On the other hand, despite facing three DNFs, his teammate Ryan Blaney ranks sixth with 275 points. Blaney secured four top-ten and three top-five finishes alongside one pole position in nine starts.

