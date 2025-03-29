Joey Logano looks sharp sporting a grey suit and sage green tie combo in the 'A-Team from the booth' update

Three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano shared his look from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series commentary booth. He joined stock car racing legend Michael Waltrip and star commentator Jamie Little for the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

Ad

Logano debuted in stock car racing nearly two decades ago in 2008 under Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity and Cup Series. He joined Team Penske in 2013 in both series and has been with the team since then. In his 17-year career in stock car racing, Team Penske has spent six years in the Truck Series and secured two wins, six top-ten finishes, and two pole positions in nine starts.

In his latest story, Logano sported a dark gray blazer with light gray pants and a green tie. Former stock car racing driver Michael Waltrip, in a blue blazer and golden tie, stood to the left of Logano. While NASCAR reporter Jamie Little stood on the right wearing a red top with a greyish skirt.

Ad

Trending

The #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver captioned the story:

"Tonight's A-Team from the booth"

Team Penske ace with his fellow commentators for the day (Source: @joeylogano via Instagram)

The Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 was held at Martinsville Speedway on March 28, 2025, and the Tricon Garage #1 Toyota Tundra driver Corey Hiem secured the pole position for the 200-lap race. However, he finished sixth, and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Daniel Hemric won the race with a margin of 0.544 seconds.

Ad

NASCAR champion Joey Logano drops an update on his "outer projects" by sharing an X post

After a virtual interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, the Cup Series driver Joey Logano shared a post on his X about cleaning his lawn. He joined hands with James River Equipment and mentioned that his Ford 150 proved helpful in the task.

Ad

"Wrapped up chatting with @SiriusXMNASCAR and now we’re back to outdoor projects. My @JamesRiverEquip and my F-350 @FordPerformance truck are coming in clutch today!” wrote the Team Penske driver.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to a report shared by AutoWeek in 2022, the 34-year-old professional stock car racing driver owns a 1924 Ford Model T, a 1971 Mustang Mach 1, a 1961 Ford Econoline Pickup, a Ford GT, and a 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor. Additionally, he owns only one non-Ford car: his Hudson pickup truck.

Team Penske ace Joey Logano has had an unsettling start to the 2025 season and has had the worst start by a defending champion ever. Logano has been struggling to land a win or a solid top-ten finish this season. He also had a bit of an incident with Josh Berry during the Homestead-Miami race, ruling him out of the top ten drivers.

Logano ranks 11th on the driver's points table with 160 points in six starts. However, he has led 247 laps this season with an average start of 8.833 and an average finish of 18.33.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback