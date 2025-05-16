Joey Logano makes his emotions on North Wilkesboro’s ‘old feeling’ repave crystal clear

Ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Joey Logano shared his thoughts on the revamped track. Speaking about the iconic track, Logano mentioned how the organizers were able to prepare the venue with newer amenities, but at the same time managed to keep an 'old feeling' around it.

NASCAR is all set to host the All-Star Race at the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18. Although this is a non-championship race, the winners of this race have found success in the championship in recent times, especially in the last five years.

For instance, Chase Elliott, who won the race in 2020, went on to win the title that year. Kyle Larson in 2021 and Joey Logano last year repeated the same. Adding to Ryan Blaney's victory in 2022 (he went on to win the title in 2023) makes it more interesting.

Hence, winning at North Wilkesboro Speedway becomes a real deal, especially for Logano, who broke a 45-race winless curse at this very track. After his win here last year, Logano went on to win four more races to claim the championship.

"I'm looking forward to getting up there," Logano said. "The track's really wide for a repave. It's a really good race track. I'm looking forward to seeing where it gets to this year. Last year it widened all the way. out to the wall. Where the dominant lane is will be interesting, even in qualifying."

Following this, he added now the organizers renovated the place with newer amenities, but kept an old feeling, a thing of Logano's liking.

"It was shut down for years, just sitting there empty," Logano said. "Now you see it come back, and so many people are there. They did such a tasteful job renovating the place, where they've kept a lot of that old feeling but a lot of the newer amenities fans have become accustomed to."

Joey Logano has already won a race this season after he held off Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney to win the Wurth 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Joey Logano predicted NASCAR's action if All-Star Race turns out to be a "snoozer"

Joey Logano made an interesting prediction about the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The Team Penske driver stated that the race promoter might issue a caution if he deems the race uninteresting.

"Well, there's a perimeter behind right? You can't just throw it after Lap 220, I believe it is. So I guess, if it's a snoozer, they're gonna throw a caution," Logano said at Gainbridge, Indianapolis during the Indy 500 media briefing.

Notably, NASCAR allowed the promoter of this race, Marcus Smith, the CEO of Speedway Motorsports in this case, to throw a caution if he felt the race had become uninteresting. He can throw it at any point in the race, starting from Lap 1 to Lap 220.

