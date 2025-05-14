Joey Logano predicts NASCAR’s actions in potentially “snoozer” All-Star race

Joey Logano shared his take on the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race and the use of a unique feature, promoter's caution. Speaking about it in front of the media during Indy 500 media day at Gainbridge, Indianapolis, the Team Penske driver predicted what could be done if the race turns out to be a snoozefest.

Logano, who is racing full-time for Team Penske, has arrived at Indianapolis, representing his team that also has a subsidiary in the IndyCar Series. Roger Penske, the owner of the NASCAR outfit, owns the subsidiary as well.

During his media duties, he was asked to share his thoughts on the NASCAR All-Star race and the introduction of promoter's caution at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Speaking about it, the #22 driver said:

"Well, there's a perimeter behind right? You can't just throw it after Lap 220, I believe it is. So I guess, if it's a snoozer, they're gonna throw a caution," Logano said laughing.

Coming into 2025, NASCAR introduced the new promoter's rule during the race. This rule allows the track promoter to throw a caution anytime during the race, starting from Lap 1 to Lap 220.

One can understand that NASCAR allowed this rule to make it more interesting if the race gets boring at some point in time, given it is not a point scoring race. The promoter, in this case, is the CEO of Speedway Motorsports, Marcus Smith.

Currently, Joey Logano is in ninth place in the Cup Series driver standings with 318 points. So far, he has claimed a victory, a Top 5, and three Top 10s after 12 races. Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports is leading the standings with 469 points, ahead of William Byron with 434 points.

Joey Logano on potentially following in Kyle Larson's footsteps to attempt the Double Duty

Joey Logano (22) and driver Kyle Larson (5) race out of turn four during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Joey Logano also talked about trying out both the Coca-Cola 600 and the Indianapolis 500, just like his NASCAR colleague, Kyle Larson, who will be undertaking his second attempt at the prestigious "Double Duty" this year.

"You know, I would like to drive one. I don't know if I would race one while I'm racing NASCAR full time. I don't think I can take away from what I'm doing in NASCAR and be able to be competitive doing this. I think it's just taking a lot of time. And I also feel like I wouldn't be giving my team 100% on the NASCAR side. So I'd rather do it 100% and win one of them, right?" he said.

Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports is trying his hand at the Indianapolis 500 for Arrow McLaren for the second time. He made his debut for the 2.5-mile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2024 and was nominated as the Rookie of the Year.

