Joey Logano pinpoints Joe Gibbs Racing’s strategy that 'didn't work out' at the NASCAR All-Star Heat Race

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano was recently featured in a media day availability post the heat races for Sunday's main All-Star race. During the interview, the #22 Ford driver opened up about Team Penske's trials and errors in their strategy during the second heat race.

Logano began his Cup Series career in 2008 with Joe Gibbs Racing. The following year, he landed a full-time seat with the team and completed four seasons with them before transitioning to Team Penske in 2013. The #22 Ford driver has been with the team since then and secured three championship wins, with two NASCAR All-Star titles. Also, Logano has the longest streak of securing top-ten finishes at the event.

At the second heat race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Joey Logano secured second place behind JGR's Christopher Bell. Reflecting on his runner-up position, Logano touched upon his team's strategy.

"Yeah, it was really just seeing the front to start the race is what we wanted to do. There's a lot of opportunity there with different strategies. We saw the 19 stay out and go for it there, and it didn't work out for him. That's kind of an all or nothing call, and we were debating about it as well, so once we couldn't get the lead, we knew we were gonna pit. We made a good adjustment on our car and learned something for tomorrow night, so that's a good thing," the Team Penske driver explained. (via SpeedwayDigest.com)

"We're in a good spot. We're gonna start on the outside lane, which isn't a bad thing to fire off, and we'll try to get the old 22 rolling and tune on it as the night goes along," he added.

FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will broadcast the 250-lap race at 8 PM ET.

“If it's not broke, don't fix it”: Joey Logano gets candid about the upcoming NASCAR All-Star race

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano vocalized his opinion on whether the annual All-Star race should turn into a point-paying event. Currently, the 250-lap event only awards the winner with a hefty cash prize of a million dollars.

The #22 Ford driver won the race last year and aims to repeat the history in the 2025 edition. The NASCAR All-Star race is scheduled for Sunday, May 18, at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina and will mark its third start at the track.

Joey Logano agrees with the fans' urging to turn the race into a point-paying event. However, Logano claimed to leave the rules unchanged if the current format works flawlessly for the event.

“Would it be cool if it became a points race? Sure. Is it working as an All-Star race? Yeah. If it's not broke, don't fix it? Maybe,” Logano said recently in a statement (via Bob Pockrass, FOX Sports).

Joey Logano ranks ninth in the Cup Series points table with 318 points to his credit. He has secured one win, three top-ten, and one top-five finish in 12 starts this season. Additionally, he had led 292 laps with an average finish of 17.25.

