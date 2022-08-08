"That was a hard-fought one, that’s for sure" - Joey Logano praises his team's strategy after P4 finish at NASCAR Michigan race

After facing flak from fans and drivers alike for his racing style in Indianapolis, Joey Logano has managed to forget the road-course weekend and bring home a top-five finish in Brooklyn, Michigan. The #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang driver finished P4 at yesterday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, solidifying his playoff chances as the regular season nears closure.

Sunday spelt a good overall result for Team Penske as two out of three cars finished in the top-five, with only Austin Cindric crashing out in the early stages of the race. Logano explained how the race panned out from inside his car, and said:

“That was a hard-fought one, that’s for sure. The boys did a good job executing today, keeping us towards the front. Paul had some good strategy. I had a car that was about where it finished. If you put us further back, that’s probably where we would finish, but we had some good track position and good restarts, some good choosing, so Coleman did a good job upstairs helping me out with the right lanes. It was an execution day, which is playoff type racing.”

The Middletown, Connecticut native praised his team for the strategic calls made during the race and his spotter for keeping him out of trouble. The final laps of the race were tough for the 32-year-old as the #22 crew believed the car had the pace to only finish in P4. Perfect execution meant they could hold the spot until the checkered flag dropped.

Joey Logano is content with the style of racing he and his team executed in Michigan

2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano was appreciative of the #22 crew at Team Penske after managing to finish in P4 on Sunday. As the playoffs arrive and the regular season draws to a close, such performances can be key to the team's performance in the playoffs.

Logano elaborated on how they maximized the full potential of their car yesterday, and said:

“It was an execution day, so I’m proud of the team. That’s playoff type racing, where we were able to make some out of maybe an eighth-place car and finished fourth with it by execution. We had decent pit stops and good strategy, good restarts and good choosing. Those type of things is what put us in position to run in the top five and get to second, which is further than I thought I would get.’’

Watch Joey Logano race in next weekend's Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anmol Gandhi