NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

After 22 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Michigan for another thriller with FireKeepers Casino 400.

Sunday’s race is expected to be exciting and uncertain as the Next Gen car will run for the first time at the Michigan International Speedway. All the drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 2-mile-long track race.

The action can be enjoyed live on the USA Network, NBC Sports app, and MRN, and will be live on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET.

Along with the motivation to win the race, drivers will compete this weekend with a monetary incentive as well, which will motivate them to finish higher in the race. This year, the Cup Series race in Michigan boasts a prize pool of $7,125,085 and the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,269,941.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs in Michigan across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, writing:

“Purses for Michigan (includes all payouts, all positions, the per-race payout for charter teams including their three-year performance payout, end-of-year points payout contribution from this event, contingency awards for Xfinity, etc.): Cup: $7,125,085 Xfinity: $1,269,941”

On August 6, 2022, the Cup Series action in Michigan will begin with practice at 12:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying on the same day at 1:20 pm ET. Both practice and qualifying races will go live on the NBC Sports app.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Michigan International Speedway?

Heading to Michigan International Speedway, the four-time winner of the season and current points table leader Chase Elliott has the top position on the board as the favorite. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has odds of +600 to win Sunday's race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch has the second-highest betting odds of +650, followed by Kyle Larson at +700, Denny Hamlin at +750, and Ross Chastain at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds for Sunday’s race.

With four races left in the regular season and two positions left in the playoffs, it will be interesting to see which winless driver will grab the remaining spots for the playoffs.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series at the Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022.

