Joey Logano proposes returning to NASCAR's old car design to prevent flips, rejects adding more weight

Joey Logano touched upon what NASCAR should do to prevent cars from flipping during races. Back-to-back car flipping incidents in recent races caught everyone's attention, and as NASCAR prepares itself for the playoffs, this has become one of the main talking points of the sport.

During the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Corey LaJoie experienced a harrowing flip on the backstretch. The Spire Motorsports driver was trying to overtake Noah Gragson, and while trying to find his way out, the two cars made contact.

LaJoie's car made contact with Gragson's left rear, sending the #7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 airborne. The car flipped on its roof, skidded, and came to a halt on the grass with a barrel roll. When asked about a possible way to prevent this, Joey Logano shared his thoughts in an interview with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, ahead of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway,

"I would say that the floor that we have underneath the car has a big pan and it catches wind like it's a kite, and we've seen that happen a lot with this car. Until that comes off, I don't think there's a way to keep them on the ground. So, I think one of the best options probably would be to put the splitter back and go back to where we were." (0:25-0:51)

"[It's] not that we had great success in keeping the old car on the ground all the time, but gosh we've seen more cars go up here recently than ever. So gotta think that's kind of the only thing you can do to fix it. You can't put more weight in the car. That's not gonna be the answer. You don't wanna do that. So I think kind of the only option is to take the diffuser off." (0:52-1:15)

NASCAR runs the Next Gen car, originally known as the Gen-7 car. The governing body introduced this car in 2022, and as per reports, the Next Gen cars come with improved aerodynamics and downforce. However, the recent flips have not painted a good picture of it despite the advancements in technology.

Corey Lajoie commented on his NASCAR Michigan flip

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie. Source: Imagn

As Corey Lajoie suffered a harrowing flip at Michigan, it was the second such incident for him this season. Luckily, he escaped unscathed and commented on the incident.

"I don't know if it was all arms of an angel or what it was, but that thing was up quick," LaJoie said, in an interview with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, "Looking at the flags, that was into a headwind too, so maybe that. The liftoff speed I think was like 210mph with these cars. I don't know, I don't like to get upside down, I've done it twice this year."

Corey LaJoie's flip marked the second recent incident in NASCAR on the Michigan race weekend. On Saturday, Kyle Sieg, the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, faced a similar situation during the last lap of the Cabo Wabo 250, when he went airborne and slid on his roof.

