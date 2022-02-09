Joey Logano reveals how he recovered from shaky practice to win Clash at LA Coliseum

The Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum was a celebration for Joey Logano. He carried the day at the LA Coliseum after emerging victorious at the 150-lap exhibition race, terming it as “a huge” win for the sport.

The win followed a struggle during Saturday's practice race, with Logano securing only the 26th fastest time. He, however, managed to win one of the four warm-up races on Sunday. After the race, he spoke highly of the work done and the services received from the Ford Performance team, saying:

“Paul and Shaggy and the engineers did a great job. The guys working on the car did an amazing job finding speed when we were slow. We were 28th or so on the board yesterday and made some excellent changes – worked with our teammates – Ryan Blaney a lot. I owe a lot to him, too, to see some of the gains that they made and ultimately win.”

Logano took to Twitter to comment, saying:

“Amazing start to the ‘22 season! Shout out to @NASCAR for putting on an amazing event! Shout out to @Team_Penske, @FordPerformance, and my No. 22 @shellracingus @Pennzoil Team for all their hard work on building this short track rocket. #The22In22. Now let’s go get @DAYTONA!”

Joey Logano went ahead and congratulated NASCAR on the well-planned event and expressed how amazing it was to start the 2022 season in his Twitter post. He further said:

“This is special to get the first Next Gen win, the first win out here in the Coliseum...”

The clash at the Coliseum was the first competitive race for NASCAR’s Next Gen car in the Cup Series, the most revolutionary repetition of a stock car in sports history.

Joey Logano's Moral Racing code

Joey Logano has won 27 cups, including the 2015 Daytona 500, since his first full-time season in 2009. A few days before the clash at the Coliseum, he explained his moral racing code and how far he was willing to go to achieve his victory.

He mentioned that:

“You have to be consistent. What’s consistent? I’m going to win. I’m going out there to win the race. That’s the goal. We do what it takes to do that. But you have to have your moral code and what is considered OK. Is straight-up dumping somebody OK to go win the race? I don’t think so. That’s not really in my cards. Now, a bump-and-run, I’ve proven that’s OK. And the fact is you have to be OK with it happening to you. Am I OK with getting wrecked? No. Am I OK with getting moved out of the way? Yeah, I’m not going to be happy about it, but I’m going to have to be OK with it if I’m going to do it. I feel like that should be the code. Whatever you’re OK with happening to you, you should be alright with doing to somebody else. That’s only fair.”

