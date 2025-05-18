Joey Logano revisits the experience tied to a young fan’s final moments

Joey Logano touched upon the 'craziest experience' he encountered last season, as he was on his way to winning the Cup Series Championship. Describing the experience, the Team Penske driver mentioned how it was related to a young fan who was suffering from cancer and was fighting for his life.

Ad

Logano recently sat with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee of ESPN in their Marty and McGee podcast. During the chat, the ace driver spoke about NASCAR and everything around it. While sharing his experience, the #22 driver unraveled the emotional incident.

Logano revealed how he met Liam, a kid who was suffering from cancer, before going for the Charlotte-Roval race.

"There’s this kid Liam... fighting cancer... seven years old... My wife saw on Facebook that he was there... They came over after the race," he said.

Ad

Trending

Following this, he explained how the NASCAR playoffs round of eight opportunity came his way after Alex Bowman's disqualification. All of this happened after he met Liam.

"Roger (Team Penske owner, Roger Penske) calls me... ‘Hey, you’re back in’... I walked down into the room... ‘You guys are gonna believe it, we’re back’... Fast forward... we won at Texas a couple of weeks ago... Two hours later, Liam passed away... One of the last things his mom posted... his last piece of joy was... watching his favorite driver win... That was for Liam," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports qualified for the round of eight provisionally. However, his car did not meet the minimum weight criteria and was disqualified as a result. Joey Logano was promoted in place of him.

Logano claimed a victory in Las Vegas in the round of eight, and qualified for the Championship 4, and in the end, won at Phoenix to secure his third Cup Series Championship.

Joey Logano all set to defend his position at North Wilkesboro Speedway's All-Star Race

Joey Logano (22) celebrates his win with his team during the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Joey Logano is the defending winner of the NASCAR All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The Team Penske driver, who won here last year, is all set for the $1 million race on Sunday, May 18.

Ad

"I'm looking forward to getting up there," Logano said. "The track's really wide for a repave. It's a really good race track. I'm looking forward to seeing where it gets to this year. Last year it widened all the way. out to the wall. Where the dominant lane is will be interesting, even in qualifying."

Logano's victory here last year was an important one as the #22 driver broke a 45-race winless streak. Even though it was a non-championship race, the victory at the All-Star Race was the first of five race wins for him in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.