Joey Logano rues his “looser stuff” that cost him a good quali result at Bristol

Joey Logano shared his perspective on his underwhelming qualifying run at Bristol Motor Speedway. While pushing hard for a fast lap time, his #22 Ford Mustang got loose off turn two before hitting the wall and settling with a 38th-place starting position.

The qualifying session marked the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion's worst result yet this season. The 34-year-old previously qualified within the top five thrice (Atlanta, Phoenix, and Las Vegas) but came short of finishing within the top 10.

In the upcoming Ford City 500 race, Joey Logano will start at the back alongside Corey LaJoie in a 39-car field. Reflecting on his misfortune of getting loose in qualifying, the Connecticut native said (via Kelly Crandall on X):

"I was just having to push it hard trying to make a fast lap. It turned pretty good, and I got a little bit down on that apron there, and it kind of shoved me up. I kind of got free, and then I got into the looser stuff and hit the wall."

Loose, like oversteer, describes a phenomenon where the rear wheels lose traction, causing the car's rear end to slide out. It is the opposite of tight, a.k.a. understeer, which occurs when the front wheels lose traction.

In Joey Logano's case, his #22 Ford Mustang got loose off turn two, sending the right rear of his car into the wall. While the three-time champion saved the car, the right rear sustained damage, compromising his qualifying outing.

Joey Logano hit the wall off turn two at Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

The Food City 500 is scheduled for 500 laps of racing at the World's Fastest Half-Mile on Sunday. The race will start at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

"It puts on great racing": Joey Logano on racing at Bristol Motor Speedway

Joey Logano may have had a disappointing qualifying effort, but the Team Penske driver has high praise for the Bristol Motor Speedway. He believes the 0.533-mile track holds a "wow factor" and produces exciting racing.

Logano, who won twice at Bristol and once in dirt configuration, said in a media availability (via Speedway Digest):

"I feel like everyone should know that answer when they walk into this place. I feel like it’s all written right on its face. When you walk in I like to cross over the track instead of going through the tunnel because you get the full experience and it’s the wow factor, it’s the bada** factor of what this place is. I think that’s what stands out, whether it’s the fans all the way around here."

"It’s the Last Great Colosseum, that’s what it is and then obviously the racing it puts on, it puts on great racing," he added.

Joey Logano won the 2021 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol - Source: Imagn

The Food City 500 is the first of two stops at Bristol Motor Speedway this year. The latter is the night race, which some argue should be considered one of NASCAR's crown jewel races, along with the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500, and Brickyard 400.

