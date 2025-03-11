Joey Logano's wife Brittany shares how she and Team Penske star first met as teenagers at an ice rink on Haley Dillon's podcast

Cup Series defending champion Joey Logano's wife, Brittany Baca, recently revealed that she met the NASCAR star at a local ice rink when they were teenagers. On an appearance on the podcast Believe in the Good hosted by NASCAR driver Ty Dillon's wife, Haley Dillon, Brittany recounted the story of her first encounters with the future champion that led to their eventual getting together.

Logano and his wife's story began when Brittany Baca started visiting and working at the ice rink at the Indian Trail in North Carolina that was owned by the Logano family. As she revealed, Baca's first meet with Logano happened through the racing driver's sister:

“I actually met his sister first and I remember being out on the ice and she came out and she was like “Hey I want to introduce you to my brother” and I was like “Okay” and I guess Joey had seen me skating or something and was like “hey can you introduce me to that girl over there?” So I skated over and he was so awkward. He put out his hand was like” Hi I'm Joey” and I was like “Hi I'm Brittany” and that was it,” Brittany said [14:25].

While that was the end of their first encounter, the driver's wife went on to talk about their next meeting a few months later at a Christmas party where the Team Penske star played a prank on her.

“I went to sit down in the living room and he pulled the chair out from under me and I fell in front of everybody,” Brittany added [15:06].

Joey Logano did help his future wife off the ground and made it up to her by taking her to his family's ice rink in the night, which was impressive to Baca.

“It was a whole like Happy Gilmore moment, the lights were low and he held my hand and asked for my phone number and the whole deal,” she added [15:50].

While Baca admitted that she and Logano did part ways for a while, they got back together a few years later and have been together since.

The couple have been married since 2014 and have three children together: two sons, Hudson and Jameson, as well as a daughter, Emilia.

Joey Logano's wife describes the moment they had their first kiss

Joey Logano (22) kisses his wife Brittany after winning the Ford EcoBoost 400 and the NASCAR Cup Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway, November 18, 2018 - Source: Imagn

Brittany Baca, on the podcast with Haley Dillon, was also asked about her first kiss with Joey Logano. Baca told the story of an awkward first date that involved her whole family joining the couple, after which the two of them went to watch a movie where the 'sweet' moment happened.

Baca also revealed that she was Joey Logano's first kiss ever, and with the way he handled that situation, she believes it shows a side to him that not everyone gets to see.

“I love that story because I just feel like that tells more about Joey than anything because he's just a sweet person. That's just who he is and people don't get to see that side because they see the competitive side, and he's also very competitive you know and I get to see the sweet side,” Brittany added [17:58].

In the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Joey Logano has been unable to secure a top-10 finish in the first four races but came close with a 13th-place finish this past weekend at the Phoenix Raceway and a 12th-place finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

