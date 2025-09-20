Joey Logano sends a message to his rivals as he eyes a third victory at ‘home track’ New Hampshire: “We should be strong”

Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano was recently featured in an interview with Mass Live ahead of the Mobil 1 301 race this weekend. During the pre-race interview, Logano expressed his views on his advancement to the next phase of the playoffs, the Round of 8.

The Team Penske driver grew up and spent the early phase of his life in Connecticut. He also had a special moment at NHMS as he watched his first NASCAR race on the track as a kid. Fast forward to 2009, the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver won his first Cup Series race on the track. As such, Logano believes New Hampshire Motor Speedway is his 'home track.'

Reflecting on that, the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver stated:

“I am from Connecticut and I consider it my home track."

Joey Logano secured two wins at the 1.058-mile oval track, with his first triumph coming in 2009 and second in 2014. Reflecting on the same, the Team Penske driver has high hopes for the upcoming race and told the media (via Mass Live):

“We have to go out there and do our thing. We are going to go out there and perform, and Loudon is a fun track. It has been a very good track for us, and I feel we should be strong there. If we win, we move on to the round of eight, and if not, we need stage points, and an honest finish would help.”

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion sits 10th on the playoff points table, two points below the cutoff line. To advance to the next round of the playoffs, Joey Logano either needs to win the upcoming race or secure a strong finish like a stage win or a top-five finish.

“I’d trade every one of those”: Joey Logano got candid about the missing piece in his stock car racing career

Earlier in July 2025, Team Penske driver Joey Logano appeared in a clip with SpeedFreaks on Instagram ahead of the Dover Motor Speedway. During the pre-race interview, Logano expressed his desire to add the Monster Trophy to his collection.

Logano has had 29 starts at the one-mile track in his Cup Series career and has yet to be triumphant there. He came close to winning the race on three occasions but failed to cross the finish line in first place. His career-best finish at Dover came in 2010, 2013, and 2018, when he finished third.

Even this year, Joey Logano had the chance to win the race, but he failed to do so and finished the event in P14 after qualifying eighth for the race. Reflecting on his unsatisfactory finish at Dover, he expressed his feelings about the trophy:

"As far as coolness of trophies, yeah, it's up there pretty high. It's pretty cool; you put the die-cast card, and it looks cool. I got four of the little ones from the Xfinity races, but I'd trade every one of those for a Cup win; Cup wins obviously mean a lot more." (via Instagram)

The first race of the Round of 12, the Mobil 1 301, is scheduled at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET. Furthermore, fans can enjoy the 301-lap race live at USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and HBO Max.

