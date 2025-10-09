Joey Logano shares 4-word message as he looks to repeat his path to championship last season after Round of 8 scare

Joey Logano recently shared a powerful four-word message along with a post from his 2024 Championship-winning moment, which reflects his mindset as he looks to repeat his title-winning feat after a close call in the 2025 Round of 8 playoffs. He is ranked eighth in the playoff standings after narrowly advancing from the Round of 12.

Logano had a scary moment in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 following a dramatic and turbulent elimination race at the Charlotte Roval. He made it to the semifinals by a whisker, drawing on valuable pit strategy calls and staying out of trouble.

In a desperate attempt to grab the last ticket to the Round of 8, Ross Chastain performed a daring dive-bomb on Denny Hamlin at the final chicane. As a result of this action, both cars were spun, and Chastain was going backward over the finish line. After the impact and penalty-ridden closing laps, Chastain’s playoff fate was definitively decided, while Logano was able to pick up the last spot by a narrow four-point advantage.

Joey Logano captioned his story:

"Let's do it again..."

Joey Logano's story - via I@joeylogano on Instagram

Joey Logano’s desire to win a championship last year was clearly seen once he got into the 2024 playoffs. He ran off the Round of 16 with a victory at Atlanta, proving that he was serious about the title chase. In the Round of 12, he had a close call when he brushed past elimination, just as Alex Bowman’s disqualification saved him from going out. Logano then went on to clinch his spot in the Championship 4 by winning at Las Vegas, a triumph made possible by wise fuel consumption.

Joey Logano hits back at playoff critics after ROVAL race

In response to the nail-biting finish in the final race of the Round of 8, Joey Logano reflected on the criticism surrounding the current playoff system. Logano praised the NASCAR playoff system for creating exciting storylines and moments of high tension, expressing confusion over criticisms of the format. While speaking to Dustin Long, Logano said:

"The playoffs create drama. It creates storylines. It creates awesome moments like that. I don't understand what people don't like about it. I really don't get it. And if you're one of those people that say the regular season doesn't matter and playoff points don't matter, one point would have been the difference there."

"So when you hear all that stuff, I say that, I preach that all the time. I'm not just saying it because it works for us, I'm saying it because it's true. And everyone likes to look at it in other ways, but like I said, one point was the difference there. It was just real drama," added Joey Logano.

Although Logano has struggled throughout the season, the 35-year-old has shown significant improvement during the playoffs phase and has become a strong contender poised to win his fourth Championship title. Interestingly, the three-time Cup Series winner and defending champion has spoken in support of the highly-debated playoffs format.

