NASCAR ratings: Charlotte Roval race draws 1.54 Million viewers as Shane van Gisbergen creates history

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Oct 07, 2025 20:30 GMT
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Source: Imagn
Shane van Gisbergen after winning the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 - Source: Imagn

NASCAR Insider Adam Stern reported the Charlotte Roval race earned a 0.80 rating and 1.54 million viewers on Sunday. Fans witnessed Shane van Gisbergen achieve a historic feat, winning the most races by a rookie in a single season (modern era) with five victories.

SVG started in second place before winning stage one and concluding stage two in fifth. The 36-year-old rookie eventually found himself closely battling Kyle Larson and later crossing the line with a record-setting 15.160-second win margin. His fifth win surpasses his previous record of four, followed by Jimmie Johnson and Tony Stewart with three each.

According to Stern, the viewership for the race on USA Network doesn’t have a direct comparison to last year, since the same event aired on NBC in 2024. NBC reaches a wider audience as a broadcast network, unlike USA Network, which is a cable channel. But for reference, the 2024 Bank of America Roval 400 drew 2.4 million viewers.

Here's the NASCAR Insider's report posted on X.

“(USA Network) got a 0.80 rating and 1.544 million viewers for Sunday's Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte. There's no direct comparison to last year because the same event aired on (NBC) instead in 2024,” Stern wrote.
While Shane van Gisbergen could've benefited from NASCAR locking winning drivers to the next round, he was eliminated from the Round of 16. The Kiwi qualified for the playoffs after winning at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the unprecedented Mexico City race. He went on to take the checkered flags at Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and now, Charlotte Roval.

The surviving playoff drivers for the Round of 8 are Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, and Joey Logano. This round will kick off at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 12. It will mark the USA Network's last broadcast gig before NBC takes over, continuing through the end of the 2025 season.

“It was hard racing”: Shane van Gisbergen on battle with Kyle Larson at Charlotte

Shane van Gisbergen racing Kyle Larson in the third stage of the Charlotte Roval race may have looked a little too rough, but the rookie thought it was just hard racing. He was glad that his car got up to speed after pitting, allowing him to regain the lead from Larson and Christopher Bell.

SVG, the driver of the #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X):

“The start of that third stage, I just didn't have the speed, and both Christopher and Kyle passed me, and I just couldn't get going, you know, and whatever Stephen (Doran, crew chief) did or the team did at the pit stop, the next set of tires was amazing, and we drove back to them and same on the last set.”
“The car was just unreal, really fun to be able to come through like that, and yeah, it was an awesome battle. It was a little bit rough with Kyle, but it was hard racing, and hopefully everyone enjoyed it.”
Shane van Gisbergen driving the #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet at Charlotte - Source: Imagn
Shane van Gisbergen driving the #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet at Charlotte - Source: Imagn

Shane van Gisbergen secured the win ahead of Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, and Michael McDowell. Ryan Preece, who started in 29th, finished sixth, with Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott, AJ Allmendinger, and Tyler Reddick rounding out the top 10.

