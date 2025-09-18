Joey Logano shares candid snap with wife Brittany from Catwalk for Causes charity event

Joey Logano shared a picture from Catwalk for Causes, a charity event, with his wife, Brittany, in Charlotte on Thursday, September 18. It was an event to raise money for children with serious health problems.

Catwalk for Causes is an exclusive charity program held by Speedway Children's Charities (SCC) with the help of NASCAR and NFL athletes whose role is to raise money towards children in need within the state of the Carolinas. The event, hosted in the Ten Tenths Motor Club of Charlotte Motor Speedway, has fashion shows where children who are fighting serious health problems do the ramp walk with athletes and celebrities.

The event consisted of live and silent auctions, music, and the after-party, which gives the event a heartwarming feel, to raise awareness to help the charities such as the Kyle Larson Foundation, the Kyle and Samantha Busch Bundle of Joy Fund, and Greg Olsen HEARTest Yard. Catwalk for Causes has raised more than five million dollars for pediatric and other related cancer programs since its launch in 2009 by Sherry Pollex and the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.

Joey Logano shared a picture from the event on Instagram:

Screenshot via Instagram - @joeylogano

Meanwhile, on track, Joey Logano has demonstrated good NASCAR Cup Series qualifying performances, poles won, and some good top-10 finishes, including a fifth-place run at Talladega this season. Nevertheless, a few of his results were affected by mechanical or pit-stop problems.

The defending Cup Series champion was disqualified at Talladega because of a technical infraction, and at Martinsville, some issues of this kind affected his race result. Nonetheless, he is still a major competitor in the playoff scene as he has amassed just enough points and playoff points to compete to play far into the postseason rounds.

Joey Logano's wife Brittany shares how they first met at an ice rink

Joey Logano's wife, Brittany Baca, once shared the story of how they first met as teenagers on the podcast "Believe in the Good" hosted by Haley Dillon. Brittany explained that they met at an ice rink in Indian Trail, North Carolina, which was owned by the Logano family.

She revealed Logano was too shy to approach her directly, so he asked his sister to introduce them after spotting Brittany skating. Their first meeting was awkward, with the racing driver simply introducing himself, but it left an impression.

“I actually met his sister first and I remember being out on the ice and she came out and she was like “Hey I want to introduce you to my brother” and I was like “Okay” and I guess Joey had seen me skating or something and was like “hey can you introduce me to that girl over there?” So I skated over and he was so awkward. He put out his hand was like” Hi I'm Joey” and I was like “Hi I'm Brittany” and that was it,” Brittany said [14:25].

A few months later, they reconnected at a Christmas party where Joey Logano played a prank on Brittany by pulling out her chair, followed by a romantic private skating session where he asked for her phone number, reminiscent of a scene from "Happy Gilmore".

